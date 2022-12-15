Registration Is Now Open For Chamber Music America's 2023 National Conference

Registration for CMA's 2023 National Conference: Connect I Transform I Inspire is now open.

This year's conference will feature workshops and sessions engaging with important issues in the field, new offsite showcase performances highlighting CMA ensembles, a concert of recent CMA-commissioned works, a dynamic exhibit hall, and networking opportunities. Giancarlo Esposito, a celebrated film, television, and stage actor, director, producer, and arts advocate will deliver a special keynote address.

Conference registration is now open for CMA members, non-members, students, and exhibitors. Online registration closes on December 22 but attendees can register in-person during the conference. Register online now.

Tickets to special events, including the Networking Luncheon, annual Saturday Night Soirée, and the Awards Ceremony and Luncheon featuring Lucy Shelton (2023 Richard J. Bogomolny National Service Award recipient) and Ronnie Malley (2023 Michael Jaffee Visionary Award recipient), are available only via Eventbrite. Individuals do not need to be conference registrants in order to attend the special events. Visit conference.chambermusicamerica.org for details.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: January 5-8, 2023

WHERE: The Westin New York at Times Square, 270 W 43rd St.

Showcases will be held at DROM, 85 Avenue A

Virtual components to follow in Spring 2023.