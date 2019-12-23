Pre-Concert Lecture Announced For HOME III: Chopin And Szymanowski

Brooklyn Art-Song Society has announced a pre-concert lecture for Home III: Chopin and Szymanowski, featuring Marilyn McCoy ofColumbia University, January 3 at 7 PM.

Marilyn L. McCoy is Adjunct Assistant Professor of Music at Columbia University and Barnard College. She is much in demand as a concert lecturer and public musicologist.

In November 2019 she was co-organizer of the symposium "Mahler in New York" at Columbia University, sponsored by Columbia and the Gustav Mahler Society of New York, where BASS performers Kristina Bachrach, Mario Diaz-Moresco and Spencer Myer performed a concert of Mahler and Wolf Lieder. Next spring, Professor McCoy will be in Amsterdam to give the pre-concert lecture for the New York Philharmonic's performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 at the Concertgebouw's "Mahler Festival 2020."

Recent publications include Schoenberg's Letters to Alma Mahler, co-edited with Elizabeth L. Keathley (Oxford University Press, 2019) and the essay "Mahler and Modernism" in Gustav Mahler in Context (Cambridge University Press, 2020). Her podcast, with Aaron Cohen of New York Public Radio, "Embracing Everything: The Symphonies of Gustav Mahler," debuts in 2020. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Gustav Mahler Society of New York.

Tickets available at brooklynartsongsociety.org.





