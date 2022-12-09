Pianist Eva Polgár Will Perform at Carnegie Hall-Weill Recital Hall

Hungarian Pianist Éva Polgár will conclude her tour of four key US cities with her program EVOCATION, bringing the spirit of Eastern Europe to American audiences through the compositions of Liszt, Kharitonov, Dubrovay, and Kodály. As the Hungary Foundation's Cultural Ambassador of the Year, Ms. Polgár will perform at Carnegie Hall-Weill Recital Hall. The program will include Arsentiy Kharitonov's New York premiere of Concert Étude Op. 44, No. 5; László Dubrovay's New York premiere of Hommage à Fellini; Zoltán Kodály's Dances of Marosszék and Three Movements from Seven Piano Pieces, Op. 11; and finally, six works by Franz Liszt: Sursum corda. Erhebet eure Herzen, La mal du pays, Les jeux d'eaux à la Villa d'Este, Concert Étude No. 2 in F minor, "La leggierezza", Au bord d'une source, and Legend No. 2, St. François de Paule marchant sur les flots.

This concert will take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 8 pm, at Carnegie Hall-Weill Recital Hall, New York, NY. Tickets begin at $25.00, with discounts available at the box office for Students and Seniors. The program will last approximately 90 minutes. For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213906®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carnegiehall.org%2FCalendar%2F2022%2F12%2F15%2FEva-Polgar-Piano-0800PM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Other concerts on this tour include:

October 2, 2022, at 3 pm - Evanston, IL - Nichols Concert Hall

October 23, 2022, at 2 pm- Yorba Linda, CA- The Nixon Library

December 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm - Washington, D.C. - The Arts Club of Washington

Critics praise Éva Polgár for her "intelligent interpretations" (Funzine Magazine), "emotional power" (New York Concert Review), and "vibrant technique" (American Hungarian Journal). She is a sought-after recitalist, concerto soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, educator, and adjudicator. Beyond her devotion to performing traditional piano repertoire, her creative personality particularly shines through her work in contemporary music and multidisciplinary arts. Her interest in the fusion of the arts has developed into an extensive collaboration with visual artist Sándor Vály. Their albums of experimental music inspired by literature and visual arts are released under Ektro Records and broadcast on Finnish national radio. Born and raised in Hungary, Polgár's dedication to Hungarian culture has led her to specialize in the music of Franz Liszt and Béla Bartók. Her interpretation of Liszt's piano works was praised by Liszt scholar Alan Walker as "A stunning performance! A real artist!" Her solo album titled Liszt: Harmonies patriotiques et religieuses was recently released in Europe on the Hunnia Record label. She has appeared on BBC World Service's program "The Forum: Franz Liszt - Hungarian pianist and painter in sound" as a panelist and expert in the field.

Polgár has toured the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Her latest concerto performances have included appearances with conductors Horst Förster at the Gewandhaus zu Leipzig, Tamás Vásáry at the Danube Palace in Budapest, and David Jacobs at the University of Oregon. She has been recognized as Cultural Ambassador of the Year to Hungary and will give four solo recitals to promote Hungarian and Central European music culture in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C. in Fall 2022. Her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2020 with violinist Kristóf Baráti and clarinetist Bence Szepesi was praised by the New York press. Other recent chamber music concerts at the Bothnia Biennale festival in Seinäjoki, Finland, and at the Hungarian Radio Hall in Budapest, Hungary, featured music of Brahms, Debussy, Bartók, and Bernstein. An avid promoter of contemporary music, Polgár actively collaborates with composers. She recently performed the world premiere of Andrew S. Lloyd's Préludes Book II, commissioned by the Barlow Endowment for Music Composition.

A graduate of the Franz Liszt University and the Sibelius Academy, Polgár earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of North Texas (UNT). She has won top prizes in competitions including the 2012 Los Angeles International Liszt Competition (LAILC). Co-directors since 2017, Katherine Hickey's and Éva Polgár's intent is to ensure the successful continuation of LAILC and foster young musicians in the early stages of their professional careers. To support her endeavors in mentoring rising talents and promoting the musical heritage of Franz Liszt, the Hungarian Academy of Arts has awarded her a three-year grant to produce a series of twenty-nine concerts in Europe and the U.S. between September 2020 and August 2023.

A committed educator and adjudicator, she has taught masterclasses, presented at festivals, and adjudicated competitions such as the LAILC, the Bogotá International Piano Festival, and the Tulsa University Summer Piano Academy. After holding teaching positions at UNT and Texas Woman's University, Polgár joined the piano faculty at Azusa Pacific University in California. In addition to her teaching appointment at Azusa Pacific University, she is a co-director of the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition and an elected member of the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter as well as the national organization of the American Liszt Society.