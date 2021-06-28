Park University Student Wins American Pianists Awards

Park University International Center for Music graduate student Kenny Broberg was announced as the winner of the American Pianists Association's American Pianists Awards late this afternoon in Indianapolis.

Broberg was one of five finalists to advance to the final three days of competition that ended today at the at Grand Hall at the Indiana Landmarks Center.

As the winner, Broberg received the Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship, valued at more than $100,000, which includes $50,000 he received today, as well as a $50,000 prize the final finalists received due to the pandemic postponing the event a year. Broberg also receives career assistance for two years, concerti and solo recitals worldwide, an artist-in-residence post at the University of Indianapolis and a recording contract with the Steinway and Sons record label.

Broberg is one of the most highly decorated pianists in the word under the age of 30. He was the bronze medalist at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition and the silver medalist at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Broberg's instructor in the Park ICM since he began his studies at Park University in 2016, Stanislav Ioudenitch, was the gold medalist at the 2001 Van Cliburn event.



The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and KCMO's City Hall, among other KC area landmarks, are lighting their buildings in Park University's official colors (maroon and gold) in honor of Broberg's achievement.