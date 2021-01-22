Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Announces INSIDE BEETHOVEN'S 7th with David Bernard and PACS

Do you miss live classical music? Are you growing tired of static video streams to quell your thirst for something that resembles a live concert? Be sure to catch the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony's next INTERACTIVE Livestream-INSIDE BEETHOVEN'S 7th AND MORE on Saturday, February 6th at 3PM (access tickets and more information are available here: https://bit.ly/PACSLivestreamFeb2021. In this event, you will not only experience an exciting program performed live with outstanding production quality, but you will be able to interact with the musicians as you explore Beethoven's exciting Seventh Symphony, Holst's brilliant First Suite and Wood's evocative tone poem "Mannin Veen".

This is an online event like no other. November's event brought together audience members from all over New York and as far as Paris and Moscow, to experience a performance both as listeners and active participants. Take a look at this video with highlights from the November event, BEETHOVEN'S BOMBSHELL:

"During this pandemic, where many orchestras are prohibited from having 'in-person' audiences, we are all looking for ways to recapture the thrill of live performances," says David Bernard, music director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and InsideOut Concerts. "For our November event, we focused on bringing just the right combination of digital technologies, interactive format, and live elements to our audience members so they not only felt they were in the room with us, but also were able to interact and shape the event directly. And it was a huge success-audience members were moved to tears through the immersive and interactive experience we created," says Bernard.

Audience participants will be encouraged to interact with the conductor and the musicians through "audience avatars"-surrogate audience members who will field remove audience member observations, questions and comments throughout the event.

The event is scheduled for 3PM on Facebook Live (link here: https://bit.ly/PACSLivestreamFeb2021) and is viewable on computers, phones, tablets and TVs. To watch the event on a TV, you can use a streaming device such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV. Click on this link for more instructions: https://www.facebook.com/help/276515126152168 and click here for more information about the Facebook Watch TV app (that app used on all streaming devices): https://www.facebook.com/help/1871313656439201?rdrhc

While we are all anxiously awaiting sold out symphonic concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, InsideOut Digital Interactive Livestreams are one of the few ways available to us now to experience the thrill of live symphonic concerts.

DETAILS:

WHAT? Interactive Livestream INSIDE BEETHOVEN'S 7TH AND MORE with David Bernard leading the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony

WHEN? Saturday, February 6th at 3PM

WHERE? Facebook Live. Access tickets, event access and more information are available at this link: https://bit.ly/PACSLivestreamFeb2021