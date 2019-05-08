[PIAS] Announces Global Digital Distribution Deal With Berliner Philharmoniker Recordings

[PIAS] announces a new global digital distribution agreement with another of the world's top orchestras, the Berliner Philharmoniker. The organisation's in-house label, Berliner Philharmoniker Recordings has signed a worldwide agreement with [PIAS] commencing March 1, 2019. The addition of the Berliner Philharmoniker's label complements the addition to [PIAS]'s label partnerships in 2018 of the in-house labels of the London Symphony Orchestra, the Choir of King's College Cambridge, and the St. Petersburg-based, Mariinsky Orchestra.

"The Berliner Philharmoniker have fans all over the world. We are delighted to have found a partner in [PIAS] who shares our passion and vision of digital music distribution and who supports us wonderfully in presenting the music of the Berliner Philharmoniker to an international audience in an ambitious, innovative way," said Robert Zimmermann, Managing Director of Berlin Phil Media GmbH.

"I speak for the entire [PIAS] team around the globe when I say that we are all incredibly excited to be working with the Berliner Philharmoniker. Their pedigree is unquestioned, and the quality of repertoire and recordings is spectacular. We look forward to collaborating with their highly innovative team to further expand the orchestras global digital business," said Katie Ferguson, Director of Streaming Strategy & Business Development for Classical at [PIAS].

Berliner Philharmoniker Recordings officially launched in May 2014 with a focus on large cycles of orchestral music which so far include Schumann, Sibelius, and Beethoven conducted by Sir Simon Rattle, as well as a comprehensive body of Schubert's orchestral works conducted by Nikolaus Harnoncourt. The Berliner Philharmoniker's first new release with [PIAS] is a new recording of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 conducted by the orchestra's new Chief Conductor, Kirill Petrenko. The album will be released globally on May 10, 2019. Maestro Petrenko will take the reins officially later this year.

www.berliner-philharmoniker.de

About [PIAS]

Founded in Belgium in 1982 by Kenny Gates and Michel Lambot, [PIAS] is one of the world's leading independent music companies. [PIAS] has 3 core divisions: [PIAS] Recordings, the record company division with a number of in-house labels including Play It Again Sam, electronic music imprint Different Recordings and harmonia mundi, one of the most revered classical labels in the world; [PIAS] Cooperative, an associated label group that partners with labels to help fund and develop their repertoire on an international basis and [PIAS] Artist & Label Services, the marketing, sales and distribution division that provides tailor-made services to distributed labels and artists on a national and international level. With offices in every major music market around the world [PIAS] has 350 employees and represents a diverse range of key independent labels such as Ace, ATO, Beggars Group, Bella Union, Domino, Epitaph, Heavenly, Hyperion, LSO, Mute, Ninja Tune, Secretly Canadian, Subpop, Transgressive and Warp among many others.

www.pias.com





