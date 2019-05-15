OGCMA Presents Atlantic Wind Ensemble, WE THE PEOPLE
In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will kick off its 150th summer season with a FREE concert by the ATLANTIC WIND ENSEMBLE on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Showtime is 8 pm in the Great Auditorium, located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. The Great Auditorium is handicapped accessible. For more info, visit www.oceangrove.org .
Founded by Director Emeritus Harry D. Eichhorn in 1990 and under the Direction of Dennis T. Eschbach for the past several years, the Atlantic Wind Ensemble is a 40-piece collective of volunteer musicians carrying on the Concert Band tradition of the Jersey Shore for the sheer joy of performance and entertaining others.
The program will include:
Presentation of the American Flag American Legion Post 432
National Emblem March Trio Spring Lake, NJ
Star Spangled Banner Francis Scott Key/ arr. Williams
Brooke's Chicago Marine Band March Roland Seitz
Themes from an Outdoor Overture Aaron Copeland/ arr. Curnow
Concerto for Trombone and Concert Band Korsakov/ arr. McAlistar, Geoff Greice, soloist
The Lion King arr. Higgins, Eliot Prowse, Conductor
America the Beautiful Samuel Ward/ arr. Swearingen
A Celebration of Taps Daniel Butterfield/ arr. Brubaker, Kate Freeman, soloist
Armed Forces Salute arr. Bob Lowden
Intermission
Americans We Henry Fillmore
Alan Silvestri: A Night at the Movies arr. Brown, Eliot Prowse, Conductor
God Bless America arr. Jennings
Pop and Rock Legends: Chicago arr. Wasson
Kentucky 1800 Clare Grundman
The Blue and the Grey- A Civil War Suite Clare Grundman, Eliot Prowse Conductor Stars and Stripes Forever Sousa/ arr. Brion- Schlissel
Stars & Stripes Forever John Philip Sousa