OGCMA Presents Atlantic Wind Ensemble, WE THE PEOPLE

May. 15, 2019  

In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will kick off its 150th summer season with a FREE concert by the ATLANTIC WIND ENSEMBLE on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Showtime is 8 pm in the Great Auditorium, located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. The Great Auditorium is handicapped accessible. For more info, visit www.oceangrove.org .

Founded by Director Emeritus Harry D. Eichhorn in 1990 and under the Direction of Dennis T. Eschbach for the past several years, the Atlantic Wind Ensemble is a 40-piece collective of volunteer musicians carrying on the Concert Band tradition of the Jersey Shore for the sheer joy of performance and entertaining others.

The program will include:

Presentation of the American Flag American Legion Post 432

National Emblem March Trio Spring Lake, NJ

Star Spangled Banner Francis Scott Key/ arr. Williams

Brooke's Chicago Marine Band March Roland Seitz

Themes from an Outdoor Overture Aaron Copeland/ arr. Curnow

Concerto for Trombone and Concert Band Korsakov/ arr. McAlistar, Geoff Greice, soloist

The Lion King arr. Higgins, Eliot Prowse, Conductor

America the Beautiful Samuel Ward/ arr. Swearingen

A Celebration of Taps Daniel Butterfield/ arr. Brubaker, Kate Freeman, soloist

Armed Forces Salute arr. Bob Lowden

Intermission

Americans We Henry Fillmore

Alan Silvestri: A Night at the Movies arr. Brown, Eliot Prowse, Conductor

God Bless America arr. Jennings

Pop and Rock Legends: Chicago arr. Wasson

Kentucky 1800 Clare Grundman

The Blue and the Grey- A Civil War Suite Clare Grundman, Eliot Prowse Conductor Stars and Stripes Forever Sousa/ arr. Brion- Schlissel

Stars & Stripes Forever John Philip Sousa



