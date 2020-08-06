New York Public Radio Taps Edward Yim To Lead WQXR, New York's Classical Music Station

His appointment will take effect on September 28th.

New York Public Radio (NYPR), home of WNYC, Gothamist, WNYC Studios, WQXR, and The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, announced today that Edward Yim has been named Chief Content Officer for WQXR, New York City's classical music station. His appointment will take effect on September 28th.

In this role, Yim will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic vision that helps WQXR reach a broader, more inclusive audience, drives digital innovation, bolsters WQXR's role in New York City's arts and culture ecosystem, and increases WQXR's relevance and service to the city's communities. Collaborating with teams across NYPR, Yim will oversee all of WQXR's programming and operations, from live broadcasts, podcasts, and digital content, to strategic partnerships, events and community engagement. He will also be responsible for managing the station's operating budget, and fundraising across NYPR's diversified revenue base of members, donors and sponsors. Yim will report to NYPR President and CEO Goli Sheikholeslami.

Yim brings to WQXR over two decades of experience at several of the country's premier music institutions, including American Composers Orchestra (ACO), where he has served as President and CEO since 2017. There, he led the organization's strategic planning, staff and fundraising while working closely with the artistic leadership to create the organization's profile and activity. During his tenure, ACO pursued its mission to perform, promote, celebrate, and commission music by American composers -- with particular focus on women, transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists, Black and Latinx artists, and immigrant artists -- and championed works that challenged the notion of a core repertoire. Prior to ACO, Yim held senior positions at several of the nation's most significant music institutions, including the New York Philharmonic, New York City Opera, IMG Artists, and The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Edward Yim holds an AB in Government from Harvard College and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. He serves on the board of the League of American Orchestras and has served on the boards of New Music USA and the International Contemporary Ensemble.

"Ed is a truly dynamic and innovative leader. I'm thrilled to welcome him as we work to advance WQXR's impact on the classical music and public media landscapes, and deepen its service to our city's diverse communities," said Sheikholeslami. "Ed is deeply devoted to this artform, and has strong connections to the nation's cultural community-its premier music organizations as well as the next generation of composers, performers, and ensembles. His creativity, passion, and commitment will help us increase the reach and relevance of classical music, and build our community of artists, listeners, and supporters-in New York City and worldwide."

"WQXR is one of the most important platforms for music in the world, and it is an honor to help write the next chapter in the station's storied history," said Yim. "I have devoted my career to inspiring the joy of music in others, and cultivating a community that is dynamic and curious. I am committed to embracing the rich and varied voices in our field, including those working beyond the traditional boundaries of the Western European canon. And I'm thrilled to join a vital New York City institution that shares these goals. From the amazing on-air hosts who set the tone for New Yorkers each and every day, to podcasts such as Helga, Aria Code, and The Open Ears Project-which extend WQXR's reach around the globe-the team's dedication to the art, the artists, and the audience is clear. It is exciting to join them in making the music we love more accessible to more people, now and in the future."

