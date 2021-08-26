Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Sawdust Presents the Live Premiere of Allison Loggins-Hull's DIAMETRICALLY COMPOSED

This performance is presented by the Brooklyn performing arts venue National Sawdust.

Aug. 26, 2021  

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continues on Friday, September 17 at 7pm with the live premiere of Allison Loggins-Hull's Diametrically Composed, exploring the duality of being a mother and an artist. This performance is presented by the Brooklyn performing arts venue National Sawdust.

In line with continually expanding city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will be welcoming guests to these Picnic Performance events on a first-come, first-served basis; no ticket is necessary. Vaccinated and negative-tested audience members may bring their own picnic blankets or take park-provided chairs for open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn. Unvaccinated or untested attendees will be offered seating in a separate, socially-distanced section. Food and beverages are available for purchase from vendors in the park. All event attendees are also invited to bring their own food and drinks.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

For a selection of high-resolution images from the current and previous Bryant Park Picnic Performances seasons, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

More information about the performance, Bryant Park's current COVID-19 safety protocols, and line listings for all Picnic Performances programming follows. For more information about Picnic Performances and to request artist interviews, specific photos of performers, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email.


