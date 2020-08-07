National Repertory Orchestra Holds NRO ENCORE August 8

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

No tickets or RSVP required to watch. View the program on your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Join the National Repertory Orchestra for a virtual evening of music, celebration, and community from the comfort of your space. The at-home event is free and accessible to all!

Enjoy the free Livestream from the homepage at NROmusic.org or on Facebook @NROmusic.

Register for a bidder number to give to the paddle raise and to participate in the live auction. You will want to use two devices, one for bidding, and one to keep your eye on the auctioneer.

Learn more at https://www.nromusic.org/event/nro-encore/.

Honoree: Carl Topilow

Emcee: Ed Greene

Auctioneer: Zan Aufderheide

Guest Alumni Performances:

Maria and Victor Beyens, Elizabeth Hainen, Mina Hong, Audrey Lee, Edwardo Rios,

Thomas Steigerwald, Sam Viguerie, and more

Guest Alumni: Mary Javian, Jesus Morales, Carrington Truehart

Special Guests:

NRO CEO, Dave DePeters

NRO Board of Trustees President, Mike Massey

Steve Corneillier, Bob Follett, Johanna Gibbs and Family, and Sally and Bruce Queen

