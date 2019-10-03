Music Critic and Pulitzer Prize Winner Martin Bernheimer Dies at 83

Martin Bernheimer has died at age 83. He died at his Manhattan home on September 29, 2019. His wife reported that the cause of death was sarcoma.

He is survived by his wife, theater critic Linda Winer, four children from his first marriage, Mark, Erika and Marina Bernheimer and Nora Caruso; and four grandchildren.

"Historically," Mr. Bernheimer wrote in the Financial Times in 2008, "the best critics have guarded standards, stimulated debate and, in the complex process, reinforced the importance of art in society. They have been tastemakers, taskmasters and possibly ticket-sellers. Some have even written well."

About this, New York Times states "Mr. Bernheimer certainly did. Few classical music critics in the United States since Virgil Thomson possessed his way with words, or his eagerness to wield them without mercy."

His full obituary can be read here.





