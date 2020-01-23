Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Will Conclude with QUICKSILVER in February

In the 17th century, Europe experienced a series of radical transformations, including a cultural revolution in music. Composers began to create works of dramatic oppositions and vivid emotions, in contrast to the smooth tapestry of Renaissance polyphony. The celebrated baroque ensemble Quicksilver makes its Miller debut with a program exploring the "new" invention of the sonata.



Program:



Dario Castello: Sonata decimaquarta from Sonate Concertate in Stil Moderno, Libro II (1629)

Dario Castello: Sonata decimaterza from Sonate Concertate in Stil Moderno, Libro II (1629)

Dario Castello: Sonata decima from Sonate Concertate in Stil Moderno, Libro II (1629)

Johann Vierdanck: Canzon No. 21 in C major from Ander Theil geistlicher Concerten (1643)

Johann Heinrich Schmeltzer: Polnische Sackpfeiffen (c. 1660)

Johann Kaspar Kerll: Sonata à 2 in F major from Rost MS, Baden-Baden (c. 1660)

Johann Kaspar Kerll: Sonata à 3 in G minor

Antonio Bertali: Sonata à 4 in D minor (1662)

Johann Rosenmüller: Sonata à 4 in D major from Sonate a 2. 3. 4. e 5. Stromenti da arco & altri (1682)

Matthias Weckmann: Sonata No. 2 à 4

Artists:

Quicksilver

Quicksilver brings together today's top North American historically-informed performers. Described as "drop dead gorgeous with a wonderful interplay of timbres" (Early Music America) and praised as "irresistible" (Fanfare Magazine), Quicksilver vibrantly explores the rich chamber music repertoire from the early modern period to the High Baroque.

Quicksilver has been featured at numerous music series and festivals, receiving critical acclaim, standing ovations, and repeat invitations. Recent and upcoming appearances include Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center Mostly Mozart Festival, Concerts from the Library of Congress, CU Presents (Colorado), The Toronto Consort, The Da Camera Society (Los Angeles), San Diego Early Music Society, the Boston Early Music Festival, Early Music Festival Vancouver, Berkeley Festival & Exhibition, Early Music Now (Milwaukee), Chamber Music Tulsa, Indianapolis Early Music, The San Francisco Early Music Society, Miami Bach Society, Madison Early Music Festival, Dumbarton Concerts (Washington, D.C.), Houston Early Music, Early Music Hawaii, and Music Before 1800 (New York City).

Quicksilver's debut recording, Stile Moderno, was described as "Breakthrough of the Year...breathtaking" (Huffington Post). The ensemble's latest recording, Fantasticus, was named one of The New Yorker's Ten Notable Recordings of 2014, praised as "Fantasticus, indeed" (Gramophone). Quicksilver's forthcoming recording, The (very) First Viennese School, will be released next season.

