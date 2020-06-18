Mark O'Connor And Maggie O'Connor Launch Weekly Ticketed Online Music Show

A beautifully unique house concert series from their living room! Multi Grammy Award-winning violinist and composer Mark O'Connor and his wife, Maggie O'Connor, a celebrated conservatory-trained classical violinist with a bluegrass soul, open up their home for a new, ticketed live weekly online concert series, "Mondays with Mark and Maggie O'Connor Live!," produced by OurConcerts.live. The series launches on Monday, June 22, at 9pm ET/8pm CT/6pm PT.



Every Monday for an hour, the husband and wife will invite their audience into their Western North Carolina living room to share classic tunes, songs, and original compositions as well as some tales from the road. Their programs will survey a broad and interconnecting collection of American music performed on violin/fiddle, guitar, mandocello, and cello.



The June 22 kick-off show will feature a special guest: internationally acclaimed classical violinist Rachel Barton Pine, joining the O'Connors to perform the world premiere of Mark O'Connor's Caprice No. 7 in C Major. The show will also include compositions by Black composers, including several selections from the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation's Music by Black Composers collection.



"As soon as the pandemic hit us, I began to think about what a streaming concert would be like for us as I assembled all of the equipment to do this. Maggie and I perform duo concerts all the time, and I wanted to take that personable artistry we have to live-streaming concerts from home with professional sound and cameras. Like anything I do, I am looking at the longer arc of it. I wanted to do this in a way that made sense even after the pandemic is over. Mondays with Mark and Maggie O'Connor Live! just seemed like a natural fit in so many ways, and something we can take into the future. As the world becomes closer together in so many aspects, it does not necessarily mean that artists can physically perform very often for audiences around the globe. I have been contacted by quite sincere fans who have never seen me perform before but have been following my music for 20, 30 years and more! These live concerts online where we can address our audiences, answer some questions, and take requests is something that we are both excited about, and it addresses the gap between audiences and performers that naturally occurs. At a time of widespread disease, civil unrest, and an economic crisis, music has traditionally been healing in our society. We hope to do our part in this long tradition with our concerts from home," said Mark O'Connor.



Tickets are $15 for a single show, $40 for a block of four shows, and are available at www.markoconnor.com. For those who cannot watch Monday evenings, there will be encore performance of each show the following Tuesday at 1 pm ET/noon CT/4 pm PT.



A product of America's rich aural folk tradition as well as classical music, Mark O'Connor is a musical icon who has won three Grammy Awards, seven CMA awards and several national fiddle, guitar, and mandolin champion titles. Ms. O'Connor grew up playing bluegrass and fiddle music and earned a master's degree in classical violin from the Peabody Conservatory. The husband and wife perform with Mr. O'Connor's son and daughter-in-law as the Mark O'Connor Band; their 2017 debut album won a Grammy Award for "Best Bluegrass Recording." Mark and Maggie O'Connor also appear worldwide as a duo and guest soloists with orchestras. https://www.markoconnor.com/home.



As a composer, Mr. O'Connor developed a new style of American classical music starting with his 1993 "The Fiddle Concerto" and solo violin caprices. O'Connor's million-selling composition "Appalachia Waltz," featuring Yo-Yo Ma, charted for an entire year. His nine concertos have enjoyed more than 700 performances by symphony orchestras, and his two symphonies have been recorded by the Baltimore Symphony, London Philharmonic, and the Colorado Symphony, among others.



Mr. O'Connor has authored a series of educational books called the O'Connor Method, featuring American music styles, creativity, cultural diversity, and classical Western technical training. Ms. O'Connor is co-director of the "O'Connor Method String Camp," currently taking place online. www.markoconnor.com



OurConcerts.live is a specialized streaming service and technology company that facilitates meaningful connections between artists, organizations, and audiences through high-quality virtual artistic experiences. OurConcerts.live works with presenters and producers to provide a fully configurable, secure platform that allows performers to share their art from almost any setting - whether from home, a studio, or a venue with a professional, multi-camera crew. For Calendar:



What: Mondays with Mark and Maggie O'Connor Live!, a weekly ticketed concert series in which the husband and wife share their favorite tunes and tell stories from their living room, produced by OurConcerts.live.



Where: www.markoconnor.com



When: Beginning Monday, June 22 at 9pm ET / 8pm CT / 6pm PT, and recurring weekly. For those who cannot watch it live, there will be a rebroadcast of that show the following day on Tuesday at 1 pm ET/noon CT/4 pm PT.



Tickets: $15, four concerts for $40 at https://www.markoconnor.com.

