Legendary Jazz Clarinetist And Guitarist To Join VSO USA Evening Of Jazz, March 26

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra has announced the return of celebrated jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski for the return of VSO USA's annual Evening of Jazz live benefit concert and dinner, along with GRAMMY nominated guitarist Diego Figueiredo. The event will be held at 5:30 pm on Sunday, March 26th at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver, WA.

Peplowski is an award-winning artist and has played with legendary musicians from Mel Torme and Peggy Lee to Madonna. From polka bands to the Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey Orchestras and eventually Dixieland and jazz, Ken Peplowski has done it all. Figueiredo is an extraordinary star among the world's greatest jazz guitarists. His superb technique, timing and imagination have made him one of the hottest international names right now. His unique skills and performances have been a hit with audiences in more than 60 countries around the world.

Enjoy a catered evening of decadent cuisine, dance to world-class jazz music with Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo, and support Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA at this unforgettable event.

Tickets are $100, on sale now at vancouversymphony.org. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours of the event will be required for admittance.