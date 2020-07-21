Kelly Hall-Tompkins' MIDSUMMER NIGHT STREAM Virtual Concert Series Begins Tomorrow

Violin soloist and powerhouse client Kelly Hall-Tompkins, founder and director of Music Kitchen (a feel-good organization that brings the art of classical music to homeless shelters) announces "Midsummer Night Stream," the organization's first-ever virtual concert series with virtual meet-n-greets with artists and composers.

The series will be held over ZoomCast for five consecutive Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Wed., July 22 and ending Wed, Aug. 19.

For 15 years, Music Kitchen has been disrupting the norms of the very conservative world of classical music with talent, grace, and passion. Hall-Tompkins herself is a gifted and talented violin soloist who has traveled the world and has seen firsthand the impact music has had on her audiences. She has brought both her talents and her knowledge to the underprivileged. See this piece by NBC Sunday Today and view this promotional video to get a closer look at the Music Kitchen.

"Music Kitchen exists to bring top artists in concert in homeless shelters for those who, at this particular moment in their lives, have little or no access to great music in a great concert hall," said Hall-Thompkins. "With this series, we are very happy to share with you a rare glimpse into our shelter concerts and a chance to meet the artists who bring these concerts to life."

What: "Midsummer Night Stream" virtual concert series and virtual meet-n-greet with artists

When: Wednesdays, July 22 to Aug. 19

7 to 8:30 PM

Where: Virtually

RSVPs: The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are requested in advance here.

Schedule:

July 22

James Lee, composer

Angélica Negrón, composer

Allison Charney, soprano

Jesse Blumberg, baritone

July 29

Jon Grier, composer

Paul Moravec, composer

Kevin Puts, composer

August 5

Steve Sandberg, composer

Carlos Simon, composer

Ling Ling Huang, violin

Andrew Gonzalez, viola

August 12

Beata Moon, composer

Kamala Sankaram, composer

Adrienne Danrich, soprano

Logan Coale, double bass

August 19

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, composer

Mark Risinger, bass

*Schedule subject to change

Music Kitchen is an independent 501(c)3 which began before incorporation under the fiscal sponsorship of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. For more information about Music Kitchen - Food for the Soul® Please visit the website here.

