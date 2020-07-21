Kelly Hall-Tompkins' MIDSUMMER NIGHT STREAM Virtual Concert Series Begins Tomorrow
Violin soloist and powerhouse client Kelly Hall-Tompkins, founder and director of Music Kitchen (a feel-good organization that brings the art of classical music to homeless shelters) announces "Midsummer Night Stream," the organization's first-ever virtual concert series with virtual meet-n-greets with artists and composers.
The series will be held over ZoomCast for five consecutive Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Wed., July 22 and ending Wed, Aug. 19.
For 15 years, Music Kitchen has been disrupting the norms of the very conservative world of classical music with talent, grace, and passion. Hall-Tompkins herself is a gifted and talented violin soloist who has traveled the world and has seen firsthand the impact music has had on her audiences. She has brought both her talents and her knowledge to the underprivileged. See this piece by NBC Sunday Today and view this promotional video to get a closer look at the Music Kitchen.
"Music Kitchen exists to bring top artists in concert in homeless shelters for those who, at this particular moment in their lives, have little or no access to great music in a great concert hall," said Hall-Thompkins. "With this series, we are very happy to share with you a rare glimpse into our shelter concerts and a chance to meet the artists who bring these concerts to life."
What: "Midsummer Night Stream" virtual concert series and virtual meet-n-greet with artists
When: Wednesdays, July 22 to Aug. 19
7 to 8:30 PM
Where: Virtually
RSVPs: The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are requested in advance here.
Schedule:
July 22
James Lee, composer
Angélica Negrón, composer
Allison Charney, soprano
Jesse Blumberg, baritone
July 29
Jon Grier, composer
Paul Moravec, composer
Kevin Puts, composer
August 5
Steve Sandberg, composer
Carlos Simon, composer
Ling Ling Huang, violin
Andrew Gonzalez, viola
August 12
Beata Moon, composer
Kamala Sankaram, composer
Adrienne Danrich, soprano
Logan Coale, double bass
August 19
Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, composer
Mark Risinger, bass
*Schedule subject to change
Music Kitchen is an independent 501(c)3 which began before incorporation under the fiscal sponsorship of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. For more information about Music Kitchen - Food for the Soul® Please visit the website here.