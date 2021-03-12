Juan María Solare Releases 'Pampa Desmedida'

Juan María Solare has released 'Pampa Desmedida' for the guitar.

The sound atmosphere of this guitar piece exudes a certain uneasiness. The literary -and visual- image of an endless plain points in the same direction, accentuated by the 'milongueo' of the central theme. (The milonga is a musical genre related to tango.)

The adjective "excessive" (or boundless) was taken from a poem by Jorge Luis Borges, 'Allusion to the death of Colonel Francisco Borges (1833-74)', from the book 'The Maker' (El hacedor). In the Borgean imaginary, the excess of the pampa is equivalent to the excess of death, an idea laconically expressed in another of his poems, El Oeste, included in Quince Monedas: "The final alley with its west. / Inauguration of the pampa. / Inauguration of death."The score of Solare's "Pampa desmedida" includes two character indications: "with a certain optimistic grief" (for the main theme) and "with a certain essential monotony" (for the secondary theme). That the pampa is monotonous isn't big news. Nor is it to verify that this monotony is part of its essence. That the Pampean emptiness is associated with grief is a clear experience for those who have spent more than two hours in it. But that a certain optimism hides behind that sadness can be strange, until it is remembered that, despite everything, even in nothingness we go on existing.The artwork is based upon "Après l'orage", by José Francisco Seijo, from 1939. His grandson, Jorge Ricaldoni, authorized the use of this photograph, which has won awards in national and international competitions.Listen Pampa desmedida on

"Pampa desmedida" was released worldwide (Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Napster and other streaming platforms) on March 12, 2021 through the label Janus Music & Sound (Bremen, Germany).