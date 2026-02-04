Jing Wang Named Guest Concertmaster for China NCPA Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Invited and appointed by the China National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra, Jing Wang, Concertmaster of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, will assume the position of Guest Concertmaster of the China NCPA Orchestra, beginning in February 2026. While continuing to serve full-time as the HK Phil's Concertmaster, Wang will also perform occasionally with the China NCPA Orchestra in a range of programmes, including symphonies, chamber music, and operas.

Jing Wang is a versatile and dynamic violinist. He was appointed Concertmaster of the HK Phil in 2013. From 2010 to 2013, Wang was the Concertmaster of the Dallas Opera. Since making his solo recital debut in Marseilles, France, at the age of six, Wang has won numerous awards in top international competitions, including first prize at the 2007 Irving M. Klein International String Competition. In 2003, he was awarded the “Young Soloist of the Year” by Les Radios Francophones Publiques, a broadcast network spanning France, Canada, Switzerland, and Belgium.

Wang has appeared as a soloist with major orchestras across Europe and North America, including the Czech Radio Philharmonic, the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, l'Orchestre National de Lorraine, l'Orchestre de Picardie, the Metropolitan Orchestra of Montreal, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, and the China Philharmonic Orchestra. He has also played with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Zubin Mehta. Wang has collaborated with renowned conductors including Jaap van Zweden, Lorin Maazel, Christoph Eschenbach, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Paavo Järvi, James DePreist, and Andrés Orozco-Estrada.

Wang's chamber music performances and solo recitals at major venues, including the National Arts Centre in Ottawa and Lincoln Center in New York, have received critical acclaim. Wang has served as Guest Concertmaster for several major orchestras, including the Houston Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, San Antonio Symphony, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, KBS Symphony Orchestra, Macao Orchestra, and the China NCPA Orchestra.

As the resident orchestra of China's flagship performing arts institution, the China NCPA Orchestra is an outstanding representative and leading force among the new generation of national orchestras that have emerged in the new century. In recent years, under the leadership of Music Director Lü Jia, the orchestra has gained widespread attention at home and abroad for its outstanding artistic performances. In March 2025, the orchestra gave a wonderful closing performance at the Hong Kong Arts Festival, which was warmly received by Hong Kong audiences.

Jing Wang is delighted about the appointment: “I have always held the China NCPA Orchestra in high esteem. I have not only performed with them on numerous occasions and enjoyed many of their brilliant performances, but I also share a deep and enduring friendship with them. I am honoured to serve as an ambassador and a bridge between Beijing and Hong Kong, sharing my experiences from the HK Phil and international stages with my colleagues and audiences in Beijing. I will also do my utmost to support further collaborations between the two orchestras, promoting classical music and cultural exchanges between the two cities.”

The HK Phil extends its warm welcome and congratulations to Jing Wang for being appointed Guest Concertmaster of the China NCPA Orchestra. The HK Phil's Chief Executive, Bernhard Fleischer, stated, “The National Centre for the Performing Arts is the most important and iconic stage in China, and the China NCPA Orchestra is highly renowned and widely respected. Wang's appointment as a Guest Concertmaster and his regular performances there represent not only a shared honour for both himself and the HK Phil, but also a new bridge connecting us with audiences in the Chinese Mainland.”

HK Phil's Deputy Chief Executive Patrick Ren, added, “The HK Phil and the China NCPA Orchestra share a long-standing friendship and have collaborated seamlessly on many occasions. Wang's role as a Guest Concertmaster, serving as an ambassador of the HK Phil, is both a testament to the enduring friendship between the two orchestras and a new chapter for our partnership.”

The HK Phil has always maintained close ties with the Chinese Mainland, not only performing regularly across China but also actively engaging in exchanges through masterclasses, partnership programmes, and education and outreach projects. Wang's appointment as Guest Concertmaster by a nationally renowned orchestra not only testifies to the HK Phil's remarkable influence and artistic excellence within the Chinese music scene, but also highlights its in-depth exchange and innovative collaboration with the China NCPA Orchestra, one of China's flagship performing arts institutions. This collaboration injects vitality into musical and cultural exchanges between Beijing and Hong Kong and plays a positive role in the long-term development of orchestral music in China.