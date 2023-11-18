HK Phil Presents Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) concluded its highly successful Swire Symphony Under The Stars, an annual free outdoor mega-concert, attracting over 12,000 attendees at the Central Harbourfront on 18 November. Under the baton of HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, the concert took the audience on an extraordinary musical journey against the backdrop of Hong Kong's iconic skyline. The event was simultaneously live streamed on the HK Phil website , Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Swire TrustTomorrow Facebook page . It was also broadcast live on RTHK TV 32 and rthk.tv.

This year's edition of the renowned music extravaganza featured the multi-talented HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, who captivated the audience both as a conductor and a piano soloist. Joining him on stage were HK Phil Principal Cello Richard Bamping, distinguished sopranos Louise Kwong and Vivian Yau, renowned arts educators and vocalists Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda, and TV presenter Heidi Chu. Together, they transported the audience to the immersive worlds crafted by legendary composers John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, and George Gershwin. Additionally, the audience were taken on a nostalgic journey to the golden era of Hong Kong films with music specially arranged by Johnny Yim. The enchanting evening culminated in a breathtaking fireworks display, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's triumphant 1812 Overture: Finale.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the HK Phil, a series of exclusive merchandise in collaboration with local brands and artists was available for purchase at Swire Symphony Under The Stars.

The HK Phil wishes to express its deepest gratitude for the generous and continued support from Swire, as well as to Hong Kong's music lovers who have helped make Swire Symphony Under The Stars such a marvellous success year after year. The HK Phil will continue to spread the joy of classical music outside the concert halls.

In support of the Government's Night Vibes Hong Kong campaign, Swire Symphony Under The Stars ticket-holders could enjoy exclusive offers by Swire Properties, including 25% off beverage items at Salisterra Bar at The Upper House and Sugar of EAST Hong Kong from 18 to 25 November (after 6PM), and one extra hour of free parking* at Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate Outlets from 18 to 30 November.

* On top of existing parking offers

With live-streamed video accessible worldwide, Swire Symphony Under The Stars reached a wider audience outside the concert venue. The live-streamed video remains available globally on the HK Phil website , Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Swire TrustTomorrow Facebook page . It was recorded by RTHK TV and is available on its YouTube channel and rthk.hk for a year.

Principal Patron: Swire

Media partner and TV live broadcast: RTHK TV32, rthk.tv

Official Sanitization Service Partner: Germagic

Official Video Technology Partner: TFI

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is recognised as one of Asia's foremost classical orchestras. Presenting more than 150 concerts over a 44-week season, the HK Phil attracts more than 200,000 music lovers annually. The HK Phil won the prestigious UK classical music magazine Gramophone's 2019 Orchestra of the Year Award – the first orchestra in Asia to receive this accolade.

Jaap van Zweden, SBS, one of today's most sought-after conductors, has been the orchestra's Music Director since the 2012/13 Season, a position he will hold until the end of the 2023/24 Season. Following his tenure as Music Director, he will hold the title of Conductor Laureate. Jaap van Zweden has also been Music Director of the New York Philharmonic since the 2018/19 Season. Yu Long has been Principal Guest Conductor since the 2015/16 Season. Lio Kuokman, JP, was appointed Resident Conductor in December 2020.

Under the dynamic leadership of Jaap van Zweden, the HK Phil has attained new heights of artistic excellence, receiving international critical acclaim. The orchestra successfully completed a four-year journey through Wagner's Ring Cycle, performing and recording one opera from the cycle annually from 2015 to 2018. The concert performances were well received, and the live Naxos recordings were praised by critics, and garnered the Gramophone Orchestra of the Year Award 2019.

The HK Phil has toured extensively across Mainland China. The orchestra undertook a major tour in 2017 to Seoul, Osaka, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. In the 2023/24 Season, the orchestra will embark on global tours to more than 18 cities.

Conductors and soloists who have recently performed with the orchestra include Anja Bihlmaier, Stéphane Denève, Christoph Eschenbach, Paavo Järvi, Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Tarmo Peltokoski, Vasily Petrenko, Krzysztof Urbański, Ning Feng, Boris Giltburg, Leonidas Kavakos, Olivier Latry and Akiko Suwanai. The HK Phil promotes the work of Hong Kong and Chinese composers through an active commissioning programme, and it has released recordings on the Naxos label featuring Tan Dun and Bright Sheng, each conducting their own compositions.

The HK Phil runs diverse education and community programmes in schools, hospitals and outdoor spaces, bringing music into the hearts of tens of thousands of children and families every year. Founded in 2021, “The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong”, funded by “TrustTomorrow” of The Swire Group Charitable Trust and co-directed with The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, aims at enhancing professional training for graduates from HKAPA's School of Music and facilitating their career development in the orchestral field.

The Swire Group has been the Principal Patron of the HK Phil since 2006. Through this sponsorship, which is the largest in the orchestra's history, Swire endeavours to promote artistic excellence, foster access to classical music, stimulate cultural participation in Hong Kong, and enhance Hong Kong's reputation as one of the great cities in the world.

Thanks to a significant subsidy from the Government of the HKSAR and long-term funding from Principal Patron Swire, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and other supporters, the HK Phil now boasts a full-time annual schedule of core classical repertoire and innovative popular programming, extensive education and community programmes, and collaborations with, amongst others, Hong Kong Ballet, Opera Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Originally called the Sino-British Orchestra, it was renamed the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra in 1957 and became fully professional in 1974. The HK Phil is a registered charitable organisation.

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra is financially supported by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and is a Venue Partner of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

