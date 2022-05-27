Greater Nassau Chorus To Return To Adelphi PAC With SEASONS

The internationally acclaimed Greater Nassau Chorus will return to the Westermann Stage at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Friday, June 10, at 8 p.m. The special concert celebrates the music of the human voice. The show will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

The Greater Nassau Chorus will perform "SEASONS," their first live show in two years. "SEASONS" represents the change that has prompted clarity in relationships.

"Greater Nassau Chorus is honored to be part of the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center's Spring 2022 season," a representative of the Greater Nassau Chorus said. "Barbershop is a truly collaborative art, not just between the four parts of harmony on stage, but a unique synergy with the audience. There is nothing better than live music -- it is raw energy that feeds the soul."

Since their first year in 1959, Greater Nassau Chorus has evolved to be one of the premiere barbershop choruses in the New York/New Jersey region as well as the Sweet Adelines International organization. Under their esteemed director's guidance for almost 40 years, Harriette Walters has shaped the 50+ women on stage with the resonant sound and the level of artistry not to be missed.

Tickets are $30, with discounts available for seniors as well as Adelphi students, alumni and employees. Livestream access is $15. For more information, call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and also two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales, livestreaming details and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.

Important COVID Protocols

Our priority is to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. Thanks to the success of masks, vaccines, and tests in reducing the COVID-19 infection rate to new lows, we are no longer requiring guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative test when attending a performance at Adelphi. Masks are still required at all times while inside the PAC. We ask that everyone follow ongoing health guidelines to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, knowingly been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 (or is experiencing symptoms and awaiting test results), or are feeling sick (especially with a fever) yourself. These policies will remain in place until further notice and are subject to change at any time. Feel free to contact the box office with any questions.