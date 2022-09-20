George London Foundation For Singers Becomes The George and Nora London Foundation For Singers

The George London Foundation for Singers, the organization devoted to the support of young opera singers named for the renowned Canadian-American bass-baritone, has a new name: the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers.

The renaming was announced at "Nora London - A Celebration," an event on September 18 honoring the longtime president of the foundation, who passed away in June. Nora London was married to George London from 1954 to 1985, the year of his death, and had since been President of the George London Foundation for Singers, which her husband established in 1971.

In addition to the new name, the foundation's board of trustees announced that John Hauser, the organization's Executive Director, has been given the additional title of President.

"Over the past 37 years, not only did Nora fulfill George's dream for the foundation, but she became a matriarch of the opera world in this country - one of its most esteemed figures, and, certainly, one of its most beloved," said John Hauser. "The foundation will now be known as the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers, to honor equally these two giants of opera, and to continue its work in both their names."

The foundation also announced that two of George and Nora London's grandchildren have joined the board: Katrina London and Eric Wollberg, who is now the foundation's treasurer. Katrina London is Manager of Collections and Curatorial Projects at the Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Eric Wollberg has spent his career working between the New York City and Israeli tech ecosystems, and currently works at Praxis, which is the leading Charter City company, with backing from premier venture capital firms and tech luminaries. They join other London family member trustees Marina London, Vice-President; Marc D. London, Secretary; Andrew Garvin; and John Wollberg.

The video of "Nora London - A Celebration," which featured performances by opera stars Matthew Polenzani and Joyce DiDonato - who both won George London Awards early in their careers - with pianist Ken Noda, as well as remarks by John Hauser, Marina London, Matthew Epstein, Matthew Horner, Harolyn Blackwell, Philip Garvin, and Eric Wollberg, can be viewed on the foundation's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u_dtBnzY2w.

The George London Foundation for Singers 2022-23 season presents the 51st annual George London Foundation Competition for American and Canadian opera singers, one of the opera world's most prestigious competitions (finals on February 17, 2023); and two recitals by 2018 George London Award winners: mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis (October 2, 2022) and baritone Benjamin Taylor (April 16, 2023).

The goal of the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers, the support and nurturing of young opera singers, was an abiding interest of George and Nora London. "Remembering his difficult road to success, George wanted to devise a way to make the road a little easier for future generations of singers," Nora London said. Since 1971, the foundation's annual competition of the George London Foundation for Singers has given more than 300 awards, and a total of more than $2 million, to an outstanding roster of young American and Canadian opera singers who have gone on to international stardom - the list of past winners includes Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming, Christine Goerke, Catherine Malfitano, James Morris, Eric Owens, Matthew Polenzani, Sondra Radvanovsky, Neil Shicoff, and Dawn Upshaw.

The recital series, which began at the Morgan in 1995, was established to give grantees exposure and experience, and, in many cases, a New York recital debut. In addition, since 2010, the foundation has sponsored a program which gives scholarships to selected vocal students in the pre-college programs of The Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music.

