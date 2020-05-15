GRAMMY-Winning Lutenist Paul O'Dette Shares a Streaming Concert From His Home

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the University of Chicago Presents and artists and presenters around the world continue to bring live music to audiences across the globe with livestreamed performances. On Friday, May 22 at 7 pm CDT, the University of Chicago Presents teams up with the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's CameraMusic series and WFMT to present lutenist Paul O'Dette in a streaming concert from his home in Rochester, New York.

Paul O'Dette, the "dean" of American lutenists, came to his instrument in a perhaps less than usual way - as an electric guitarist playing in rock bands. On a quest to develop his guitar technique, O'Dette began studying classical guitar, which led him to his soul mate, the lute. Now, as a GRAMMY-winning lutenist and one of the defining figures of historic performance practice, O'Dette, who is also Director of Early Music at Eastman School of Music and Co-Artistic Director of the Boston Early Music Festival, may be able to credit his history covering rock guitarists and bands such as Cream, Hendrix, and Led Zeppelin for his unique ability to carefully balance historical awareness and idiomatic accuracy with ambitious self-expression.

On Friday, May 22, O'Dette brings his distinctive and spirited touch to a program of Elizabethan ballads and Scottish tunes, including Anthony Holborne's variations on "The Gordian Knot" and a ballad tune titled "Lost is My Liberty."Before the concert, University of Chicago Professor Lawrence Zbikowski, himself a classically trained guitarist, talks with O'Dette about his approach to the instrument and to historical interpretation.

Audiences can tune in to the concert stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 pm CDT (8:00 pm EDT). "Doors open" at 6:30 pm CDT, and the pre-concert talk will begin at approximately 6:40 pm CDT. Complete information is available at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.

FRIDAY / MAY 22 / 7:00 PM CDT (8:00 PM EDT)

"Doors open" at 6:30 pm CDT

A pre-concert talk with Professor Lawrence Zbikowski begins at approximately 6:40 pm CDT

Concert Stream: Paul O'Dette, lute

STREAM LOCATION

chicagopresents.uchicago.edu and chambermusicdetroit.org, and on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Concert information online at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu and chambermusicdetroit.org





