Experience Summertime At The Cathedral Of Saint John The Divine With ACT Camp Sessions

Advancing the Community of Tomorrow, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine's preschool, afterschool and summer program for youths ranging from toddlers to teens, has kept kids engaged and active throughout the past year of the pandemic.

With summer soon on its way and families beginning the search for safe, nurturing camp options, ACT is proud to offer a variety of creative, enriching sessions, all held on the expansive grounds of the world's largest Gothic cathedral.

From play-based preschool to an online learning center for kids enrolled in remote classes, ACT's renowned staff have helped guide children and families safely through these challenging months. The summer camp offerings this year are equally rich, with a wide range of specialty day camps available for families with children in Pre-K through 9th grade. Starting June 28, the adventures include sports, art, gardening, dance, games, and much more. At ACT's August specialty camp, kids can enjoy crafts, printing and sketching, performance arts, sculpture, and other hands-on, fully immersive activities. With camp counselors and staff following the most up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines, parents can rest easy knowing their children will be kept safe while exploring the verdant grounds of the Cathedral.

This year marks ACT's 50th anniversary, a milestone that speaks to the degree of love and care ACT's leadership and staff pour into every activity and offering. For five decades, families around New York City have relied on ACT for trustworthy, safe, age-appropriate childcare and adventurous summer fun.

More information about summer camp opportunities and all of ACT's programs can be found at https://www.stjohndivine.org/education/act/.