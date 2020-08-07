Eureka Ensemble Announces New Executive Director And Assistant Conductor

Eureka Ensemble announced today the appointments of Andrés Ballesteros as Executive Director and Britney Alcine as Assistant Conductor.

Andrés previously served as a valued part of the Eureka team as Artistic Advisor, transforming Eureka's programming and projects. Britney, a native of New Jersey, is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Orchestral Conducting at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and holds extensive performing and teaching experience on a wide range of instruments.

"We are delighted to welcome Britney Alcine as Assistant Conductor and Andrés Ballesteros as Executive Director," says Eureka Artistic Director Kristo Kondakçi. "Britney's versatility as a conductor, teacher, and performer, matched with her kind-heartedness and sense of fun, will support all of our projects, especially those focused on youth."

Kondakçi continues, "Andrés Ballesteros comes into the newly minted role of Executive Director at a critical point of growth for Eureka. His powerful vision for the role of the arts in modern society, especially in increasing the representation of women and people of color in classical music, will deepen Eureka's mission to nurture social change through music. We will also benefit from his enormous talent as a composer, arranger, teacher, and organizer."

As Executive Director, Andrés will oversee all operations of the organization as well as helping to design Eureka's programs and projects.

As Assistant Conductor, Britney's role is an integral part of the Eureka team, community of musicians, and the board. In addition to being prepared to step in for the Artistic Director for all rehearsals and concerts, Britney will have regular performance and teaching opportunities, and her responsibilities will intersect with every facet of the organization.

For more information about Andrés and Britney, please go to eurekaensemble.org/team

