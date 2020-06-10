Erie Philharmonic Musicians Hold Fund Drive

Erie News Now has reported that Erie Philharmonic musicians are holding a fund drive to help offset costs of small, live concerts throughout the summer.

Erie Philharmonic Executive Director Steve Weiser said he received an email from the musicians on Friday sharing that they had raised over $2,000 to support the orchestra.

Weiser said: "It really took us by surprise... In a time when concerts have come to a halt, this gesture of solidarity from our musicians is truly one of the most inspirational things we have ever witnessed as an organization."

You can make a donation to support the Erie Philharmonic here on their website.

