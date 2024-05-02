Elektra Unveils Artistic Director Morna Edmundson's Farewell Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elektra Women's Choir unveils A Season of Change, a joyful season marking Morna Edmundson's final year as Artistic Director. Morna's exceptional 38-year leadership will be celebrated in a season of engaging performances showcasing the rich trove of Elektra's many Canadian commissions alongside premieres of new works by Laura Hawley, Cassie Luftspring, and Tawnie Olson.

“I count myself extraordinarily lucky to have found my life's work, my passion, and my community in Elektra,” says Morna. “I am forever proud of our transformative work in the choral world and, I hope, in the lives of all our singers and listeners. This season will be a thrill to conduct. And then I look forward to enjoying the rich future of this choir from the audience.”

The choir's season begins with an enchanting multi-disciplinary masterpiece, The Light of Hope Returning. Described by composer Shawn Kirchner as “An American Folk Solstice Oratorio,” the work celebrates winter, solstice, and Christmas. Join Elektra as they weave their personal journeys into the eternal rhythms of these seasonal events as told in this engaging music and illuminated by extraordinary original video art projections by renowned Syrian-American artist, Kevork Mourad. Known for his collaborations with classical musicians like Yo-Yo Ma's Silkroad, Mourad's mesmerizing visuals add depth and wonder to this unforgettable experience of unity, purpose, and hope. (Nov 30 and Dec 1 at Vancouver's Pacific Spirit United Church.)

In March, Elektra brings to life the magical world of The Lost Words: A Spell Book (Mar 8/9 at Vancouver's Pacific Spirit United Church.) Whimsy meets wonder in a musical journey inspired by the bestselling book by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris. Featuring evocative compositions by ten Canadian composers, this magical experience conjures the ‘spells' and watercolors intended to reconnect us with nature's beauty. Actor Laara Sadiq will breathe life into each spell as performed by Elektra and six instrumentalists. Together, embark on a heartfelt celebration, immersed in the literary reawakening of childhood through spoken word, spellbinding melodies, and gorgeous watercolour projections.

Closing the season is Legacy, a concert featuring Morna's “desert island playlist” of Canadian works drawn from nearly four decades of Elektra commissions, plus premieres of brand-new works by Laura Hawley, Cassie Luftspring, and Tawnie Olson. Experience the emotion as Elektra honours their much-beloved conductor and friend in an unmissable choral farewell. (May 25 at Surrey's Church of the Good Shepherd and May 31 at Vancouver's Christ Church Cathedral.)

Rounding out the season are Elektra's ongoing Singspire Community Engagement programs that include youth mentorship opportunities, community choir showcases, and reading sessions of new compositions, as well as outreach performances in Agassiz and White Rock.

Experience the beauty, passion, and inspiration of Elektra as we celebrate the artistry and vision of Morna Edmundson and the power of music to unite, inspire, and transform lives during this 38th's Season of Change. Season tickets are available now at elektra.ca.

ABOUT ELEKTRA

Elektra Women's Choir from Vancouver, Canada has been a leader among women's choirs since 1987. Under the direction of Artistic Director, Morna Edmundson, the choir is known for its adventurous programming and performance excellence. Elektra delivers its mandate through a highly-acclaimed concert series featuring outstanding guest artists. In its first three decades, Elektra has commissioned and premiered over 100 compositions and arrangements.

In 2022, Elektra released an 18-minute music video, Snewíyalh tl'a Staḵw (Teachings of the Water.) The fruit of a 3-year collaborative project with First Nations, it was conceived by Co-Curator and ethnomusicologist, Dr. Jeanette Gallant (B.Mus. UBC, D.Phil. Oxford.) The project is a musical exploration of water teachings in British Columbia First Nations cultures and is sung in the Squamish language to original music by Métis composer T. Patrick Carrabré.

The choir's recordings extend the reach of its repertoire internationally on a multitude of digital platforms, and its extensive YouTube channel further promotes the choir's repertoire discoveries. Elektra has released 17 CDs and digital albums, and its website offers a permanent repertoire resource for other choirs. Its celebrated Community Engagement programs encourage, train, and mentor the next generation of youth and adults: singers, conductors, and composers. A multiple, national prize-winning ensemble, Elektra has been honoured to perform at major conferences of choral professionals worldwide.

ABOUT MORNA EDMUNDSON

Morna Edmundson is one of Canada's best-known choral conductors with a strong reputation for excellence. Based in Vancouver, she is Artistic Director of Elektra Women's Choir and EnChor Choir, an auditioned SATB ensemble for mature voices. Passionate since childhood about choral singing, Morna obtained degrees and diplomas in vocal music in Vancouver, Bellingham, and Stockholm, Sweden. Morna has adjudicated in North America and Asia, conducted state and provincial honour choirs and community choir festivals, gives frequent workshops with youth and adult choirs, and advocates for and encourages the next generation of choral professionals. Her accomplishments have been recognized with many awards including a Vancouver YWCA Woman of Distinction Award and a Doctor of Letters honoris causa from the University of British Columbia.

