On June 13, Ceraphin Radio Network announced that its new internet radio station operating under the name of iJazzy Classical, a sister radio station of Bon Déjeuner! Radio, will air and feature Broadway Musical songs, performing arts, and other classical songs.

Ceraphin Radio Network mostly known as a radio network company founded by Werley Nortreus and the rest of the Nortreus Family members. The Network's slogan is known as (Your Network, Your Stations), said listeners.

The Network that owns and operates more than 5 popular internet radio stations worldwide have announced new features to improve their goals and entertainment globally. In facts, iJazzy Classical is Haiti' only Jazz radio station located in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Because of the decisions of its Network, the radio will air Broadway Musical and other genres.

The internet radio station operating under the name of iJazzy Classical is Haiti' only Jazz radio station and one of the country' most popular radio stations owned by Werley Nortreus (60%) and Ceraphin Radio Network (40%). So iJazzy Classical broadcast 100% Jazz live on air and across the internet.

The internet radio station' slogan is known as 'iJazzy Keeps You In Good Mood' and it has reached out million of listeners and stream play worldwide.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You