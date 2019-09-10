Carnegie Hall Announces Fall Family Day: BAM! CRASH! POW!, September 22

On Sunday, September 22 from 12-4 p.m., Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute invites children and their families to enjoy an exciting array of fun and free musical activities as part of Fall Family Day in the Hall's Resnick Education Wing.



This afternoon-long musical extravaganza-titled Bam! Crash! Pow!-will offer many opportunities for kids to explore the versatility of percussion instruments through live performances by contemporary classical, steel pan, and Japanese taiko percussion ensembles as well as music-making activities. Children can enjoy building their own handmade instruments and sing and dance along with professional musicians.



Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and families are welcome to drop by for a visit or stay throughout the day for a musical experience of their choice. No advance reservations are needed. While everyone is welcome, Fall Family Day is suggested for ages 3-10.



Fall Family Day Activities:



Welcome Center

Before participants start their journey, they can enjoy a performance by Mantra Percussion's youth ensemble.



Percussion Ensemble Performances

Children and families can experience interactive performances by Mantra Percussion, a contemporary classical percussion ensemble; Kendall Williams's steel pan ensemble; and Kaoru Watanabe's Japanese taiko drum ensemble.



African Drumming and Dance

Wula Drum ensemble will invite participants to learn basic West African drum beats and dance movements.



Beatboxing and Body Percussion

Participants will follow Rizumik on a journey to discover how their body and mouth are instruments and are encouraged to explore their own movements and voices!



Instrument Building

Families will have the chance to build and perform on instruments created from recycled materials in this hands-on activity with Bash the Trash. There will also be interactive performances by the Bash the Trash ensemble.



Compose and Conduct

Participants will create short compositions with teaching artists and will be able to hear them performed by a percussion ensemble. They will also get to play in the ensemble and conduct it.



Fall Family Day takes place in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing, located on the Hall's upper floors, with entrance located at 154 West 57th Street.



For more information, please visit: carnegiehall.org/Education.





