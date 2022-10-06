Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bach Akademie Australia to Present GRAZIE IN GRAZIA in November

The program marks a journey from Italy to Germany with works by Monteverdi, Marini, Merula, Gabrieli, Schütz and Johann Sebastian Bach.

Oct. 06, 2022  

As audiences return to the concert halls after a profoundly challenging two years,
Bach Akademie Australia and its redoubtable Artistic Director, violin virtuoso Madeleine Easton, will present Grazie in Grazia: two November concerts dedicated to the spirit of thanksgiving - at Our Lady of Dolours, Chatswood and City Recital Hall, Angel Place.

The program marks a journey from Italy to Germany with works by Monteverdi, Marini, Merula, Gabrieli, Schütz and - of course - the celestial, immortal Johann Sebastian Bach.

"All of us have been through indescribable hardships over the last two years," says Madeleine, "for each of us different but no less profound.

Upon reflection, it is clear that being grateful for what we have here and now, has helped sustain us through the pandemic."

It is in this spirit that BAA presents Claudio Monteverdi's Mass of Thanksgiving, written to give thanks after the great plague of 1631.

Also featured is Monteverdi's celebrated student Heinrich Schütz whose life was also deeply affected by plague and war, and who became one of J.S. Bach's greatest inspirations and mentors.

The powerful climax is Bach's greatest and most joyful Christmas Cantata BWV 63 'Christen, ätzet diesen Tag', remembering that - in Madeleine's words "After all is said and done - it is joy that music brings us. And there's none better than J.S. Bach to take us out of the darkness and into the light."


Part 1 of the program begins in Italy with Monteverdi, interposed with works by other titans of the Venetian Renaissance, Marini and Gabrieli.

Part 2 takes us on a journey to Germany through the music of Heinrich Schütz, Monteverdi's great pupil and teacher of J.S. Bach. Then Bach's joyous Christmas Cantata.

Grazie in Grazia features a large orchestra and choir, with notable soloists including Susannah Lawergren, Hannah Fraser, Richard Butler and Andrew O'Connor.

It is performed on Sunday 13 November in the exquisite acoustic of Chatswood's Our Lady of Dolours Church at 2.30pm and in the spectacular City Recital Hall, Sydney on Monday 14 November at 7pm.

Bach Akademie Australia, Director Madeleine Easton

Gracie in Grazia - In Thanksgiving

Sunday 13 November 2.30pm Our Lady of Dolours Church, 94 Archer Street, Chatswood
Monday 14 November 7pm, City Recital Hall, Angel Place, Sydney
Tickets: from $50 (concessions available)
Bookings: www.bachakademieaustralia.com.au 1300 785 377



GRAZIE IN GRAZIA PROGRAM

PART I: ITALIA
Monteverdi Messa a quattro voci da cappella 'Selva morale e spirituale': Introitus Chant | Kyrie | Gloria
Marini Per ogni sorte di strumenti musicale, Op. 22: Passacaglio | Credo
Merula Canzoni da suonare, Book 4, Op. 17: Canzon decima settima, 'La Monteverde' Sanctus | Benedictus
Gabrieli Canzona due a quattro 1608: Agnus Dei
Monteverdi Cantate Domino

- Interval -

PART II: GERMANY
Heinrich Schütz Alleluja! Lobet den Herren
J.S. Bach Cantata 'Christen, ätzet diesen Tag' BWV 63





