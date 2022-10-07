Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Vivacious All-Vivaldi Concert Will Excite New Classical Music Listeners And Connoisseurs Alike

The performance is on Saturday, November 12th.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Grammy-nominated early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston presents Red Priest of Venice on Saturday, November 12th in Zilkha Hall, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, a concert dedicated to the music of one of the greatest Baroque composers and famous redhead Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). This all-Vivaldi program spotlights three internationally recognized soloists: countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, violinist Elizabeth Blumenstock, and oboist Kathryn Montoya.

Vivaldi's music is lively, innovative, and virtuosic. This electrifying concert features some of his most beloved works alongside several lesser-known pieces, including two concertos for the unusual instrumentation of violin, 2 horns, 2 oboes, bassoon, and strings. The program will engage listeners of all backgrounds, whether new to classical music or Baroque music connoisseurs.

Equally stunning are the soloists. One of opera's most promising young stars, countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen returns to the Ars Lyrica stage after recently making his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. "Extravagantly gifted...poised to redefine what's possible for singers of this distinctive voice type" (San Francisco Chronicle), Cohen commands the stage with his unique voice as a male singer who can sing as high as a soprano.

Artistic Director Matthew Dirst notes that he is "especially delighted to welcome back HGO Studio alum Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen. Aryeh's countertenor voice is ideal for Vivaldi's Stabat Mater, and he's also bringing to us several arias from the opera Bajazet for this program."





