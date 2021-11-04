Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92Y to Present Richard Goode Playing Schubert, Schmann & More

The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

Nov. 4, 2021  

The 92nd Street Y will present Richard Goode, piano, playing Schubert, Schmann, and more on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/richard-goode.

Few musicians perform in such pure service of the composer as award-winning pianist Richard Goode. Arguably the greatest American pianist today in the core piano repertoire, Goode returns for a second appearance this season with a program of music at the heart of his artistry. Hear him as he brings emotional depth and his signature elegance to Schumann's sparkling, irresistible Papillons and a pair of early Schubert works, before journeying into Bartok's rich and deeply melodic folk-based transcriptions.

The program includes:

Schubert, Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780

Schubert, Sonata in A Minor, D. 845

Schumann, Papillons, Op. 2

Bartok, 15 Hungarian Peasant Songs, Sz. 71

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season continues with:

BERTA ROJAS, guitar

Saturday, November 20, 2021, 8 PM

Presti: Ségovia

Duarte: Idylle pour Ida, Op. 93

Gilbert Biberian: Prelude No. 1 "Tombeau"

Presti: Danse Rythmique

Torroba: Sonatina

Anido: Preludio Lejania

Anido: Aire de Vidalita

Anido: Triste No. 1

Anido: El Misachico

Sérgio Assad: Anido's Portrait (NY Premiere)

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

JEREMY DENK, piano

Saturday, December 4, 2021, 8 PM

Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I

ANA VIDOVIC, guitar

Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3 PM

Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (trans. Despalj)

Sor: Introduction and Variations on a theme by Mozart, Op. 9

Castelnuevo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico, Op. 85 "Omaggio a Paganini"

Albéniz: Granada

Albéniz: Asturias

Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra

Barrios: La Catedral

Scarlatti: selected sonatas

Leo Brouwer: Un Dia de Noviembre

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

RANDALL GOOSBY, violin

ZHU WANG, piano

Thu, December 9, 2021, 7:30 PM

Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K 454

Price: Fantasy No. 1 in G Minor

Price: Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor

Price: Adoration

Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major

THE KNIGHTS

ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor

COLIN JACOBSEN, violin

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8 PM

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM

C.P.E. Bach: Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12

G. Catoire: Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12

Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

CONRAD TAO, piano

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM

Conrad Tao: Improvisation

John Adams: China Gates

Jason Eckardt: Antennaria plantaginifolia, "Pussytoes," (from A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, Book 2)

J.S. Bach: Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641

Conrad Tao: Grids of E

Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Fred Hersch: Pastorale (Dedicated to Robert Schumann)

Conrad Tao: Premiere of KEYED IN

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.


