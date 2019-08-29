Performance Journey Partners Announce New Book PERFORMANCE EATING RABBITS - WHAT B.O.L.D. PEOPLE SEE AND DO

Performance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book "Performance Eating Rabbits - What B.O.L.D. People See and Do" (ISBN: 978-1478793922) by Timothy Gillum and Kery Mortenson. It is now available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

This non-fiction book provides a colorful road map to rapidly drive transformational results!

Creating robust team and organizational improvement can be daunting-like a magician who must pull a rabbit out of a hat! Unfortunately, what often results is more a Performance Eating Rabbit, which is not cute or cuddly, and is not pulled from a hat. This rabbit emerges from a different orifice and has one priority: to devour the desired performance in an organization.

Authors Tim and Kery describe seven types of these Performance Eating Rabbits along with unique methods and innovative tools used to mitigate their destruction, while also harnessing their power. These methods and tools in the hands of a person being B.O.L.D. are transformational.

B.O.L.D. is a simple acronym for describing the behaviors exemplar individuals exhibit, while driving results that can (and should be) achieved:

B - Be authentic to your core values - regardless of your circumstances.

O - Open-minded to new ideas and ways of thinking.

L - Lead with courage and humility.

D - Define new standards for excellence and performance in yourself and others.

The authors leverage a creative and measurable blend of performance technology tools that align with the strategic needs and purpose of the organization. The innovative nature of this conceptual blend breathes new life into the tried and true standard tools of learning, organizational development and performance technology.

It also leverages measurement tools and impactful story-telling techniques. The practical application of this process rapidly enables the reader to identify, select, communicate, implement and measure a strategic plan (while keeping a pulse on the cultural fabric of the organization).

"Kery and Tim have done an exceptional job of balancing purposeful content with inviting questions of reflection coupled with practical handouts. Add Performance Eating Rabbits to your must-read list," said Judith Hale, PhD, CPT, CACP, CIDD.

About the authors:

Tim & Kery are co-founders of Performance Journey Partners, an enterprise dedicated to partnering with leaders, teams and organizations to transform their current state into a desired state using simple, rapid and innovative tools and methods.

Learn more at: www.performancejourneypartners.net/

VIDEO (YouTube): youtu.be/WNZfHxunEXk





