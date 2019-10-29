New Book By International Arbitrator Is The Ultimate Guide For Business Owners

Dr. Nevine Carmelle, a celebrated professional who's dedicated to the field of finance, recently authored, "Wealth and Business Planning Strategies: The Ultimate Guide for Wealth Management, Privacy & Prosperity for Business Owners" (ISBN: 978-0692562017). Available in paperback and Kindle edition, the book quickly became a bestseller on Amazon.com.

One reader said, "I recently quit my corporate job and was realizing my dream of being a female business owner. I knew my business area of expertise, but was somewhat of a newbie when it came to the financial aspects of business ownership. Nevine Carmelle's advice and the information in her book helped me navigate those obstacles and allowed me to become successful in the pursuit of my dream."

The author is recognized by many as a "wonder woman" who has obtained multiple licenses and certifications in the areas of finance, real estate, tax and the law. She's a licensed real estate agent, insurance agent and international arbitrator. In essence, she's a one-stop-shop for many issues.

For the past five years, she's been certified in court mediation and divorce mediation and mediated all types of litigation cases such as landlord/tenant, evictions, partnership disputes and more. During her spare time, she contributes to those less fortunate as a Goodwill Ambassador. Fluent in Arabic and English, with a healthy knowledge of French, German, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese, she hopes to become a U.S. ambassador.

Dr. Nevine Carmelle has been included in Marquis Who's Who, excels as an enrolled agent with the IRS and is the founder and CEO of Attorney Network. She's negotiated tax liens, levies, payment plans and offers in compromise and has represented clients with tax audits and appeals. Her specialties include retirement planning, charitable gifting, insurance planning, estate planning, business compensation and real estate matters.

She has extensive experience in the structures of business planning for individuals, corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies and S-Corporations in the U.S. and abroad. She's been a featured speaker on tax and financial matters at many professional seminars, and has been interviewed on TV and radio shows about business strategies and financial structures.

For more information: www.nevinecarmelle.com





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You