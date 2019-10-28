Kharis Publishing Releases OH DA JOY

Kharis Publishing today announces the release of "Oh Da Joy" (ISBN: 978-1946277398) by Pat Jewell, a broadly reaching new book with the spirit of "Chicken Soup for The Soul." Appealing to a wide range of readers who will find comfort and joy in this life-guide to turn the weary into the re-charged.

The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Edelweiss and many more. Book signings and social media campaigns are underway, so keep an eye out for Pat Jewell, author of "Oh Da Joy"!

"The advice in this book is so good that I'm going to ask Pat Jewell to be my therapist," says Chip Beall; CEO & Founder of Questions Unlimited and National Academic Association.

"Oh Da Joy," a truly refreshing guide to creating a life super-charged with joy. Both the book and the author positively sparkle with energy, appealing to all types of readers. Author Pat Jewell condenses her years of experience changing lives into a must-have guide through the challenging days and how to turn it into wonderful joyfulness.

"'Oh Da Joy' is a joy to read. It asks the right questions and gets us thinking about how we bring joy to our lives and to others. Pat encourages us to live in the moment. Thinking about what might and could happen steals our joy. Every chapter ends with a thought-provoking message," says Montrie Rucker Adams, author, "Just Do Your Dream! Seven Steps to Help You Do What You Always Wanted."

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1946277398

Retailers please visit Edelweiss for our full catalog https://www.edelweiss.plus/#publisher=HMPE&folderID=12594&page=1

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is an independent book publisher focused on inspirational and faith-based books. Kharis' dual mission is to give voice to underrepresented writers, and equip orphans in developing countries with literacy tools. That is why, for each book sold, the publisher channels some of the proceeds into providing books and computers for orphanages in developing countries, so these kids may learn to read, dream, and grow.

Learn more at: https://www.kharispublishing.com/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You