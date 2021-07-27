Jane Colt Releases New Steamy Romance RED ROCK ROMANCE

Author Jane Colt has announced the release of her new steamy romance, Red Rock Romance. The book was released by Totally Bound Publishing on July 27, 2021.

Cocheta 'Cat' White Eagle is a Native American archaeology grad student on a mission to prove the existence of her ancestral Lost Tribe. A vision tells her it's somewhere high in the treacherous mountains of Sedona. The only problem is she's afraid of heights! Trying to conquer her fear through pole dancing-of course-she attracts the attention of a bad boy Brit. He's exciting, brilliant and sexy but totally off-limits. He's her new professor, a hound, and if he recognizes her as the girl behind the mask of 'The Contessa', her career will be over before it begins.

Colin Tucker is a drop-dead-gorgeous Londoner who is rocketing to the top of his field. Alas, the sandy-haired, blue-eyed wunderkind has a weakness for sexy women-including the French Ambassador's daughter, no less. Banished to the Colonies, he finds himself torn between the exotic stripper and his brilliant student. After being put to a sexy test, he gives his heart to Cat, his student. He pledges to help her in her search, they join forces and live hap-

But wait! Smugglers, deception and danger... Oh my! Colin breaks up with Cat to keep her safe, gets arrested for stealing artifacts and helps the thieves trying to thwart her quest.

Is that really how to win the girl?

Red Rock Romance is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.