Dixon Reuel Releases New Vampire Zombie Post-Apocalyptic Novel 'Rise Of One'

Author Dixon Reuel has announced the upcoming release of her new vampire zombie post-apocalyptic novel, Rise of One. Schedule for release on December 15, 2020, it is the first book in the Blood Brute post-apocalyptic series. The prequel Finding Home was released in October 2020 and the second book, Fall of Two is scheduled to be released in October 2021.

When a zombie apocalypse ravages the world, head vampire Rise rescues human survivors to feed his coven. But apocalypse survivors are not the type to be merely food. Nor could they ever befriend the coven's lone human, the beautiful and pampered Cypriot.

When Warwolves, an ancient order of vampire hunters, infiltrate the rescued survivors, Rise resolves to purge all threats to his vampire race. The world, although decimated, seems ripe for rule. Rise could set history on a new path, with the rise of one individual.

