Dare to Be Free Press to Launch in 2020

Dare to Be Free Press is a new independent press launching in 2020 from entrepreneur Gary Dean Simpson and his wife and business partner, Amy E. Simpson. The press will publish character-rich, visual journeys that provoke, elevate, and inspire.

With a resume of entrepreneurship, screenwriting, producing and business, Gary Dean realized that there are hundreds of extraordinary stories deadlocked in the Hollywood machine. The couple decided to unleash these narratives and convert them into cinematic-style graphic novels - like page-turning movies - and bring them to the cutting-edge audience.

The couple is introducing a fresh, original perspective into the literary world with their focus on graphic novels. From there, the published offerings will expand into innovative poetry, modern fiction, and more, all presented in unique visual formats to meet the experiential demands of today's audiences.

"We recognized that there are so many amazing stories out there that deserve to be told, but that might not fit into the traditional publishing mold," Gary Dean explains. "We want to be a home for the innovative voice."

Dare to Be Free Press' debut catalog will consist of groundbreaking graphic novels featuring art from international artists. The first book is slated to be published September 2020 with at least four others planned in the next twelve months. Highlights include:

SOMEDAY COMES PARADISE by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by Enid Balam [September 2020]. A dark, Southern coming-of-age story of a mother and son in a perverse and violent world, both hoping to find paradise. [MATURE]

ARCHAEA Written by Gary Dean Simpson, Story by Gary Dean Simpson and Webb Millsaps, Art by Graeme Howard [January 2021], A gripping sci-fi saga of humankind fighting to escape extinction and emerge in an evolved world [TEEN].

BONE CRUSHER by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by Garrie Gastonny [April 2021], An action-filled urban thriller in which a crew of East Coast kids must escape their personal demons.

THE MARVELOUS MAGIC OF PLOW'S CANDY: A BASEBALL SAGA by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by James E. Lyle [July 2021], A family-friendly baseball tale reflecting the magic of days gone by with the realities of today...Willy Wonka meets Field of Dreams.

Publishing in a variety of subgenres and for a variety of audiences, the primary focus of Dare To Be Free's first list of titles is turning epic, compelling scripts into visual sensations. As they expand their catalog, the press will continue to publish 4-5 titles per year in both print and ebook format.

ABOUT DARE TO BE FREE PRESS

Dare To Be Free Press is a small, independent press based in Southern California. The company has a fulfillment and distribution agreement with Pathway Book Service (a division of the No Tomorrow Book Company, Inc., located in Keene, NH), including wholesale relationships with Ingram, Baker & Taylor, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Edelweiss; and sales through Amazon Seller Central. Additionally, direct sales will be available through the Dare To Be Free Press website (www.daretobefreepress.com).

