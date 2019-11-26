D. M. O'Byrne Releases New Cozy Mystery - A Killing In Vail

Author D. M. O'Byrne has announced the release of the third book in her Ryn Lowell Colorado Mysteries series, A Killing in Vail. Released in November 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. Book one, Death in Trout Fork (ISBN: 978-1644370155) was released in October 2018 and book two, The Mountaintop Murders (ISBN: 978-1644371374) was released in May 2019.

Kathryn "Ryn" Lowell is settling into her new job as editor of the Pineland Park Star when she is shocked to read of the sudden death of a dear friend from her childhood. Shot while skiing near the posh town of Vail, Colorado, the young man's death is ruled an unfortunate hunting accident by the Vail police. But something about the incident just doesn't add up, and Ryn is determined to find the truth. But asking too many questions can be dangerous. Will Ryn be able to solve yet another murder? Will her "snooping" put her life in danger once again?

What about Garrett? Is he still waiting patiently for Ryn to commit to him? Or is the beautiful new policewoman in his precinct becoming a distraction?

All three books in the Ryn Lowell Colorado Mysteries series are available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





