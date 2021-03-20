Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Collected Plays of Gary Beck Vol II Released

Beck's original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway.

Mar. 20, 2021  

Collected Plays of Gary Beck Vol II Released

Two of the plays were produced for traditional theater going audiences. Two of the plays are interracial social issue dramas that present challenges to our times to remind us of the nature of being human. Two were different kinds of issue plays, in dystopian worlds.

Collected plays of Gary Beck Volume II is a 393 page book in paperback with a price of $20.00, ISBN: 9390601991, published by Cyberwit Publishing. For information or to request a review copy, contact: cyberwit@gmail.com

https://www.amazon.com/dp/9390601991/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 31 poetry collections, 13 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 4 books of plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions, Desperate Seeker and Learning Curve (Winter Goose Publishing). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance, Redemption Value, Fractional Disorder, Disruptions and Ignition Point (Cyberwit Publishing Forthcoming: Resonance). His novels include Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). State of Rage, Wavelength, Protective Agency and Obsess (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Still Obsessed). His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing). Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Essays of Gary Beck (Cyberwit Publishing). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 and Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck and Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume II (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Four Plays by Moliere translated then directed by Gary Beck). Gary lives in New York City.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Unisex Jacket
Dancer Sticker
Two Show Day Unisex Jacket

Related Articles View More Books Stories
Listen to Excerpts From Russell Brands Audible Original REVELATION: CONNECTING WITH THE SA Photo

Listen to Excerpts From Russell Brand's Audible Original REVELATION: CONNECTING WITH THE SACRED IN EVERYDAY LIFE

Linda Ronstadt to Publish New Book FEELS LIKE HOME: A SONG FOR THE SONORAN BORDERLANDS Photo

Linda Ronstadt to Publish New Book FEELS LIKE HOME: A SONG FOR THE SONORAN BORDERLANDS

Procopius Canning Publishes ANCIENT BLACK CIVILIZATIONS MATTER Photo

Procopius Canning Publishes ANCIENT BLACK CIVILIZATIONS MATTER

PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES: THE INSIDES OF ARTISTS WRITTEN BY OUTSIDERS Out April 15 Photo

PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES: THE INSIDES OF ARTISTS WRITTEN BY OUTSIDERS Out April 15


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel