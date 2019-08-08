Carl Lakeland Releases New Thriller Trilogy MILESTONE

Author Carl Lakeland announces the release of his new thriller, MILESTONE: The Complete Trilogy. Released in July 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

2019 Book Excellence Awards Winner - The Lost Ones - Adventure

2018 Book Excellence Awards Finalist - Eagle Shield - Thriller

2018 Readers' Favourite Honours - Eagle Shield - Thriller

2018 International Book Awards Finalist - Eagle Shield - Thriller

The long-awaited award-winning series is finally here.

New never before released chapters and bonus content.

Eagle Shield.

A trained killer must learn to forget everything he has come to know as a well-beaten path. He must become both father and protector to an orphaned ten-year-old girl.

Project Amber

What will she do when she discovers her life was planned from the beginning? How will she handle being recruited into the intelligence community? Will she do more harm than good? Or will she manage to stop the unimaginable?

The Lost Ones.

With the nuclear reactor dying, the horror of lasting through winter plays heavily on their minds. To survive, they must evacuate and escape to Australia. But the reality of the Australia they'd heard about is far from the images that live in their minds.

MILESTONE: The Complete Trilogy is available for purchase in print and ebook.

Book Details:

MILESTONE: The Complete Trilogy

By Carl Lakeland

Published: July 2019

ISBN: 978-0648587002 (print)

ISBN: 978-1393823988 (ebook)

ASIN: B07V87JWG7

Pages: 878

Genre: Thriller

Carl Lakeland lives with his wife in the sleepy town of Snake Valley, 36 kilometres south west of Ballarat in Australia.

Lakeland grew up during the early seventies western suburbs of Sydney. Having enlisted into the military at the age of seventeen, he draws on his experience to create powerful and engaging speculative fiction.

"Sometimes, I can't let things be," says Lakeland. "I write stories with passion that others might see as being obsessive. I live and breathe it. I dream it when I sleep. But I never write down my dreams. If I can't remember those things I've dreamt, they're not important enough."

Carl Lakeland's stories revolve around the element of 'what if?' He pushes the boundaries of his stories to the edge of the Official Secrets Act, which will have the reader wondering about the aspect of creative licence, or the possibility of fact in his writing. Either way, the reader will be left to make up their own mind. His books are fast paced, edge of your seat thrillers which are distinctively written in a way that will have the reader guessing which way the story is about to head.

"As a writer, unpredictability is the key essence. If I write something that can be foreseen in coming chapters, it's not good enough. I will scrap it. My goal is to keep the reader wondering, even sometimes to the detriment of my good guys!"

Purchase Links:

