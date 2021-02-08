Bazizio Signs Leslie Lee III To Book Deal

Bazizio Media will is partnering with renowned critic and journalist Leslie Lee III for a collection of short stories. The author, host of Top 100 Podcast Struggle Session, has previously had work published in Jacobin Magazine, Truth Dig, and The Japan Times.

"After reading Leslie's short stories, we had to sign him immediately," said John Frederick, SVP of Bazizio Press. "He is quickly becoming an exciting new voice in science fiction and horror and we are so happy to welcome him to the Bazizio family."

The collection of short stories, which will be published by Bazizio Press in Fall of 2021, is titled "Dreams of the Abyss" and will include the stories "The Development," "The Lingering Forest," "Art Appreciation," "Lisa's Midnight Movie Club," and others.

"Dreams of the Abyss" will be available in Fall 2021 wherever books are sold.