Barry Wilker Pens Debut Novel THE LAPONE SISTERS

Celebrated interior designer and Nashville native Barry Wilker enters the ranks of published novelists with the release of his debut novel, The Lapone Sisters. Published by Simon & Schuster publishing partner Archway Publishing, The Lapone Sisters is now available nationwide.

A smart, seamless coming-of-age debut novel centered on the lives of three sisters, The Lapone Sisters is a thoughtful and thought-provoking tale that unfolds against the backdrop of a simpler time and place. In The Lapone Sisters, Wilker introduces the dazzling-and decidedly different-Lapone sisters: Schmellda, Sorina, and Esmerelda. Wildly disparate, wholly entertaining, and mesmerizingly comical, these three sisters are swept up in a whirlwind of adventure when each begins to chart a course towards discovering purpose, meaning, and direction.

About The Lapone Sisters: In the summer of 1976, three exceedingly different sisters will launch a journey like no other when each begins the task of uncovering her individual course in the world. Schmellda, the eldest daughter, is a frumpy, self-appointed mother hen cautiously setting out on her own for the first time in her life. Middle sister Sorina is a stunning-and stuttering-beauty tentatively venturing out in search of her dreams. Bold youngest sister Esmerelda is an outspoken, sharp-tongued, unfiltered fireball ready to catapult from the nest.

Born to loving parents who provided a safe and nurturing environment, Schmellda, Sorina, and Esmerelda could not be more different-but when the sisters are swept up in an unimaginable spiral of events that will change their lives forever, they'll discover more about themselves, and each other, than they ever dreamed possible.

The girls compete and commiserate. They take road trips and take chances. They get makeovers and they make waves. They grow and bloom and blossom. They change and stay the same. They follow their hearts. They even fall in love.

Over the months of the fateful summer, the sisters cross paths, cross wits, and come across an unbelievable menagerie of misfits, loners, losers and dreamers, making for an adventure like no other. For these three sisters, life will never be the same.

A smart, sweeping, and sensational story, The Lapone Sisters invites readers to come along on an unforgettable journey. Novelist Barry Wilker delivers a confident and captivating debut novel that delivers a powerful-and powerfully hopeful-message about following one's heart without fear. Much more than a tale of three sisters, The Lapone Sisters is a beautifully rendered tale that celebrates taking chances, embracing individuality, innocence, redemption, and the unmistakable power of love. Resplendent with charm, peppered with wry humor, and replete with a richly drawn cast of characters destined to stay with readers long after the final page is turned, The Lapone Sisters is delightful.

About the Author: Barry Wilker spent forty-three years working as an interior designer for myriad clients across the United States. Retirement provided Wilker with ample time to assemble the amalgam of wild ideas, clever stories, and figments of his active imagination, which he has oh-so-stylishly fashioned into his debut novel, The Lapone Sisters. He lived for a number of years in the Los Angeles area and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Lapone Sisters (Archway Publishing) is available where fine books are sold in hardcover (ISBN: 978-1665723435 , 314 pages, $28.95) trade paper (ISBN: ‎ 978-1665723459, 314 pages, $19.99) and eBook ($4.99) editions.