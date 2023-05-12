Author Letitia Clark Releases New Self-Hep Book BABY'S ROOM TO THE BOARD ROOM

Best-selling author and elected official, Letitia Clark has released her new book, Baby's Room to the Board Room.

Working moms often grapple with the undue stress of trying to successfully balance raising kids and having a career-leaving many women with feelings of failure. This new book is perfect for working moms who struggles to balance career and motherhood. With practical tips, helpful tricks, and valuable lessons learned from her own journey, the author provides a roadmap to success for moms who want to have it all.

From managing time and priorities to navigating workplace challenges, readers will find everything they need to become the ultimate mom boss. Letitia shares her personal experiences and insights, offering working moms a new perspective on how to balance their roles as mothers and professionals.

Letitia Clark's Baby's Room to the Board Room is a powerful reminder that being a mom is the ultimate superpower. With her guidance, readers will learn to embrace their unique strengths and abilities, unlocking their true potential both at home and in the workplace.

For new and experienced moms alike, the tips and essential hacks shared will help unlock your true mom boss within.

About the Author:



Letitia Clark is a local elected official, former mayor, and best-selling author with Halo Publishing International. .Letitia is a wife, and a mom of three-teenage twins and a toddler. She is a long-standing community leader and communications professional who has found success with her career and family. Before reaching the age of forty, she became the first Black-female mayor of Tustin, California, and had baby number three while serving as the city's leader. Letitia is the recipient of several awards and recognitions including but not limited to four "forty under forty" awards, the Obama Public Service Award, Most Influential in Orange County, and Champion for Kids award. Some of her recognition stems from her advocacy work on behalf of women and girls with the launch of her Girls in Government Summit and Lemonade Day - Youth Entrepreneur Program.

Purchase links:



