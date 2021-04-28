Acting In Musical Theatre: A Comprehensive Course Releases An Expanded And Updated Third Edition

Routledge Press (UK) will release an expanded and updated 3rd edition of Acting In Musical Theatre: a comprehensive course by Joe Deer and Rocco Dal Vera. AiMT is the world's most widely used book on the subject and is translated into three languages (Korean, Portuguese, Italian) as well as it's original English editions.

Deer and Dal Vera wrote the first edition in 2008, answering a need for a clear approach to integrating popular and well-established acting methods with the special challenges of working in Musical Theatre.

As Deer puts it, "I wrote the book I wish I had when I began teaching." Acting In Musical Theatre is flexible enough to be used by working professionals, independent study, and larger classroom settings. The late Rocco Dal Vera worked on both the original and second editions but passed away shortly before work on this new edition began. His ideas and writing are still foremost in every part of the book. Both Deer and Dal Vera spent much of their professional lives working as directors, actors, and coaches on professional productions from Broadway to regional and university theatres. They bring a combination of real-world practicality and a deep understanding of how students and teachers work to understand and master the many special techniques and requirements of this enormously popular medium.

In the new edition, Deer brings the book very much up to date with hundreds of additional current references, illustrations, examples, and song lyrics from recent shows. As we've all become more aware of the systems that have marginalized some students, there is an additional focus on inclusion and representation in this new edition.

Among the new features is a greatly expanded free online Teachers Resource Guide, available at www.routledge.com under the Acting In Musical Theatre tab. The new guide provides users with: Course Syllabi, PowerPoint Slide Decks for every chapter, worksheets and handouts, additional exercises, grading rubrics and more. So, every teacher, regardless of background or degree program, will find resources to enhance your process. The new Resource Guide, edited by Deer, includes the contributions of ten university, conservatory and high school teachers who created content tailored to their specific teaching niche. The result is a wide-ranging and abundant set of perspectives and approaches that complement the textbook itself.

The new edition of Acting in Musical Theatre was released on April 28, 2021 and is available wherever books are sold.