WICKED Returns To Shea's Buffalo Theatre 

WICKED will return to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for 24 performances from November 12 – 30, 2025. Tickets for the return engagement of WICKED, part of the Five Star Bank 2025-2026 Broadway Season, go on sale to the public at 10:00AM on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. This marks the fifth return of WICKED to the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre stage.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 70 million people worldwide and has over $6 billion in global sales.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. WICKED: FOR GOOD, Part 2 in the film series, is set for release this November.