VIDEO: Torn Space Theater Completes Million Dollar Renovation

The venue now has new performance spaces.

Jun. 28, 2021  

Thanks in part to funding by New York State, The Tom Space Theater has now undergone a $1 million dollar renovation.

The project increased outdoor activity space, created an architectural link between 612 and 608 Fillmore Avenue, extended the link beyond Light/Station to the back of the performance space at Wilson St. to include awnings, and added steel platforms that act as seating for indoor and outdoor performance focusing on integrating the campus outward towards Wilson Street and Paderewski Drive.

Learn more in the video below.

