THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Alleyway Theatre

Alleyway Theatre's production of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd will open on April 11, 2025. The show will run through May 3, 2025. Cast includes Sara Kow-Falcone, Bill Lovern, David Lundy, Steven Maiseke, Sheila McCarthy, Johnny Rowe, and Julia Witt. Creative team includes Chyna Mayer (Set), Emma Schimminger (Lights and Sound), Ann R. Emo (Costumes), Diane Almeter Jones (Properties), and Kimberly Neiss (Stage Manager).

About the show

“Who killed Roger Ackroyd?” The murder sends shockwaves through the tight-knit community of King’s Abbot, a drowsy village now awash with suspicion and secrecy. Not to fear — a certain mustachioed Belgian detective is on the case!



With clockwork precision, just seven actors play all the characters in this highly theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1926 masterpiece.

Village politics, familial tensions, survival instincts, and moral conscience form the center of this investigation, a twisty tale which delves deep into the human psyche’s intricate dance with truth and deception. This brand-new adaptation of one of the greatest mystery writers of all time is a refreshing take on the classic whodunnit with a kaleidoscoping and captivating flair.

Photo Credit: Luke Copping

Comments