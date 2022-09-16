Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Shea's 710 Theatre

Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Brilliant Debut Production

Register for Buffalo News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Shea's 710 Theatre was reborn last night as it solely produced it's first ever musical on the former Studio Arena Stage. An embarrassment of riches assembled onstage as some of Buffalo's own brightest talent mixed with some out of town pros presented a rousing production of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND.

On an island known as the Jewel of the Antilles, the gods rule over everyone, from the poor natives on one side to the privileged rich French on the other. The two groups know their place and interactions are few and far between. But the water God Agwe whips up a storm that leaves a local girl, Ti Moune, high up in a tree. Her rescue by locals signals her to find a higher meaning for her existence. When she revives a Frenchmen Daniel Beauxhomme after a terrible car crash, she is convinced she was destined to nurse him to health and become his wife. The story of class struggle seems timeless, and resonates even deeper today in Buffalo where class distinctions, race relations and social inequalities are felt on a daily basis in 2022.

Director and choreographer Naila Ansari has fashioned a cohesive production thoroughly rooted in African and Caribbean dance. The fluidity of the movements she has created is intoxicating as each cast member seems to have their own unique style and rhythm that ultimately adds up to a cohesive finished product. Phylicia Dove of Black Monarchy LLC has provided simply stunning costumes, full of bold colors, striking patterns and some knock out head dresses. When the full ensemble joins together, the on stage energy is palpable, whether it be joyous or somber.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is firmly rooted in the art of story telling that provides the framework for the book of this musical. The island customs are steeped in respect to the gods, symbolism and rebirth. This tale magnifies the methods of story telling, sometimes in song, often in evocative dancing, and even with some creative elements like using sign language to add to this multi-modal narrative.

Music Director, Buffalo's own Karen Saxon, led a taut pit ensemble, all the while providing crisp musical guidance to the very talented cast. No voice was out of place or weak, sometimes booming to the rafters and at others intimate . Kudos to Nick Quinn for his great sound design, with some mild added effects that heightened the drama.

Zhanna Reed is captivating as the protagonist Ti Moune. From her first entrance, she has a magnetic presence and physical beauty that enthralls. Her bleached short hair, tall stature and smooth as silk singing voice made her a stand out. But when she danced, she took the role to a higher plane. Her moves were lithe and organic.

George Brown plays TonTon, her adopted father, with a big voice and imposing presence. Danielle Green has a lovely motherly quality as Mama Eulalie, singing with a strong yet plaintive voice.

Latosha Jennings gets one of the big show stoppers, "Mama Will Provide." She did not disappoint as the Earth Mother Asaka, riffing and beaming in this high energy number.

Rafael Rodriguez did fine work as the injured Daniel. While sometimes aloof, he melted to Ti Moune's touch. His love song, "Some Girls" was entrancing and heartbreaking in it's honesty. If only the two didn't have to fall in love in a cramped twin bed!

Darrick Penny was perfectly cast as the wicked God Papa Ge. From the outset he oozes evil, always a threat to whomever he comes upon. His voice cut like a knife with gripping effect. Anita Frasier as Erzulie the love Goddess sang one of the hits from the show "The Human Heart" with an effortless voice that exemplified all the goodness that Papa Ge lacked.

The two child performers played by Shylah and Samyah Douglas were charming and added to the wisdom of storytelling from elders to the young islanders.

The ensemble sang with a harmonious sound that often provided back up to flesh out the mood of a scene. The score by the pair Stephen Flaherty and lyrics of Lynn Ahrens, best known for their Broadway score to RAGTIME and the film ANASTASIA, is full of island rhythms and heavy on percussion . It easily transports us to the Caribbean from the first downbeat.

The simple set design of palm trees and rocks allowed the large back scrim to be vividly lit by Lighting Designer Aja Jackson.

The newly renovated auditorium looked and felt comfortable as the appreciative audience gathered. This hit 1990 musical has received a thoughtfully conceived production that is sure to delight audiences young and old. It's non traditional score and brilliant cast make this a highlight of a season that has only just begun.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND plays at Shea's 710 Theatre through October 2, 2022. Contact sheas.org for more


Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Rabice

Michael Rabice has over  40 years of experience attending plays, musicals and opera all over the world. He is a frequent performer in opera and has appeared with the Glimmerglass Opera, A... (read more about this author)


Review: JERKER at The Provincetown TheaterReview: JERKER at The Provincetown Theater
August 31, 2022

What at first sounds like an evening of gratuitous nudity for the pleasure of gay men actually turns into quite the opposite. In one of it’s final performances this summer, Robert Chesley’s play JERKER proved to be a perfect fit for The Provincetown  Theater’s mission of presenting previously unseen works to it’s audiences.
Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Shaw FestivalReview: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Shaw Festival
July 14, 2022

A breezy comedy of manners, as only Oscar Wilde could pen, is a welcome way to return to Niagara-on-the Lake's SHAW FESTIVAL. For it's 60th anniversary audiences are in for a familiar treat as THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST returns to the stage in all it's witty charm. Hints of covid still pervade the air as a notice of two understudies stepping into two leading roles greeted us. But fear not, their polished presence assured there was never any cause for concern.
Review: GASLIGHT at Shaw FestivalReview: GASLIGHT at Shaw Festival
June 20, 2022

A Victorian thriller melded with a dash of 21st century female fortitude makes up the fabric of the Shaw Festival's gripping new production of GASLIGHT. Over the years the Festival has mastered presenting these chilling stories in it's quaint jewel box  Royal George Theatre. Memories of REBECCA and AND THEN THERE WERE NONE always pervade my memories in that theatre. Even at first glance, the dimly lit set primes the audience for an afternoon of intrigue and escapism to another era.
Review: THE ONION GAME at Irish Classical TheatreReview: THE ONION GAME at Irish Classical Theatre
June 16, 2022

Another wholly dysfunctional family has entered the literary realm in a new play by Bryan Delaney and Buffalo's Irish Classical Theatre gets to show them off in all of their wretchedness. Dublin-born playwright Delaney has been named ICTC's Playwright in Residence and is best known to Buffalo audiences for his plays the The COBBLER and THE SEEDBED. His newest play, THE ONION GAME,  is a wicked black comedy set in rural North County Dublin and the results are mostly satisfying for it's revelatory nature and unexpected twists.
BWW Review: DAMN YANKEES is a Winner at Shaw FestivalBWW Review: DAMN YANKEES is a Winner at Shaw Festival
May 23, 2022

Americana and the Golden Age of the Broadway musical has happily landed at the Shaw Festival in their knock it out of the park production of DAMN YANKEES. After years without a staged musical at the Festival Theatre and repeated cancellations of it's production of GYPSY (thanks Covid!), the magic of the American musical comedy can be seen once again.