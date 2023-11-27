Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tony Chase - MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE - BUA 55%

Steve Copps - HEY, IT’S CHRISTMAS - Musicalfare 45%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mia LaMarco, Jacob Ducoli, Quinn McGillion - RENT - Bellissima Productions 32%

Joey Bucheker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 25%

Oliver Ball - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 22%

Suzanne Hibbard - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 14%

Jacob Ducoli - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 7%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Timmy Goodman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company 34%

Brenna Prather - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 26%

Timmy Goodman - WICKET - O’Connell & Company 22%

Rebecca Mutchock - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 11%

Rebecca Mutchock - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicolette Navarro - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 39%

Meagan Millar - RANKED - Open Door Productions 24%

Lleigha Eichhorn - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 15%

Joey Bucheker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 13%

Joey Bucheker - THE RINK - O’Connell & Company 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 25%

James Cichocki - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 19%

Derrik Reynolds - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 17%

Jane Navarro - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 16%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 13%

Monish Bhattacharyya - THE PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 6%

David Hall - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD - Rocking Horse Productions 4%



Best Ensemble

RANKED - Open Door Productions 23%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 22%

CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 11%

RENT - Bellissima Productions 10%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 10%

THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 7%

THE RINK - O’Connell & Company 6%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 5%

THE HANDMAIDS TALE - Prodigal Son Productions 3%

RUST AND REDEMPTION - American Repertory Theater of WNY 2%

PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt DiVita - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 44%

Jay Marks - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company 17%

Kimberly Pukay - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 16%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 13%

Matt DiVita - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 10%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lucas Colon - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company 43%

Phoebe Herreid - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 43%

Phil Farugia - HEY, IT’S CHRISTMAS - MusicalFare 14%



Best Musical

RANKED - Open Door Productions 23%

KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater 21%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 17%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 14%

CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 9%

RENT - Bellissima Productions 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 6%

THE RINK - O’Connell & Company 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater 44%

RANKED - Open Door Productions 29%

RETURN TO SEYMOUR STREET - O’Connell & Company 11%

THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 8%

RUST AND REDEMPTION - American Repertory Theater of WNY 7%

PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Quinn McGillion - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 22%

Ryan Butler - RANKED - Open Door Productions 19%

Timiyah Love - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions 10%

Amy Jakiel - KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater 8%

Daniel Lendzian - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company 7%

Ian Michalski - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Lauren Teller - RANKED - Open Door Productions 7%

Chris Andreana - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 6%

Karen Harty - HEAD OVER HEELS - Bellissima Productions 6%

Aimee Walker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 5%

Kevin Deese - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company 3%

Merrick Allen - RANKED - Open Door Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Matt Rittler - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 28%

Lori Panaro - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 24%

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 17%

Trevor Dugan - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 9%

Jesse Mallen - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 9%

Charles McGregor - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 6%

Alyssa Walsh-Morris - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 4%

Max Goldhirsch - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 3%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater 40%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 22%

THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 20%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 18%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eugene Olear - RANKED - Open Door Productions 49%

Matthew LaChiusa/Bill Baldwin - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 26%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE MERCY SEAT - American Repertory Theater of WNY 24%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emma Gillies - RANKED - Open Door Productions 24%

Daniel Urtz - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company 17%

Emily Sellitto - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 13%

Ryan Norton - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 12%

Joey Bucheker - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company 11%

Isabella Ruof - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 11%

Kara Mincik - RANKED - Open Door Productions 9%

Alfonzo Tyson - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Rocking Horse Productions 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company 37%

Sarah Emmerling - RUST AND REDEMPTION - American Repertory Theater of WNY 15%

Kelsey Giampoala - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 13%

Jonathan Beckner - THE GENTLEMAN CALLER - Buffalo United Artists 10%

Joey Bialecki - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Julien Louis - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 7%

Suzanne Hibbard - PARADIGM BOMB - American Repertory Theater of WNY 6%

Jack Agugliaro - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Rocking Horse Productions 5%

