A.J. Shively, Lindsay Nicole Chambers And Brandon Espinoza to Lead YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Starring Buffalo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been revealed and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, October 2-4 at Shea's 710 Theatre.

Leading the cast is Tony Award-Nominee A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star) as Dr. Frankenstein, alongside Broadway's Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) as Inga, and Brandon Espinoza (Spongebob Squarepants, Les Miserables) as Igor. Joining them are Buffalo stars Jeffrey Coyle, Sam Crystal, Lily Jones, Jamil Kassem-López, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Ricky Needham, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci and Matt Rittler. Area student choirs will also be featured, as well as professional and student dancers from the Western New York region.

Based on Mel Brooks' iconic film, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is a hilarious and spooky Halloween treat. Recommended for ages 13 and up, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will be performed in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format. Direction is by Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola, with music direction by Alison d'Amato, choreography by Jeanne Palmer Fornarola, and stage management by Ally Hasselback.