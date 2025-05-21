brooklynONE Productions to Host Massive Site-Specific Arts Festival: TOTAL THEATRICAL TAKEOVER at Industry City

Featuring overÂ 40 artists and 10+ original piecesÂ being presented throughout the campus.
OnÂ May 24th & 25th from 11amâ€“5pm, brooklynONE Productions is taking over Industry City with a two-day, sprawling,Â FREE performance festival: theÂ Total Theatrical Takeover. A full-scale artistic invasion, the event transforms courtyards, murals, and hidden corners of Industry City into dynamic performance stages â€” with overÂ 40 artists and 10+ original piecesÂ being presented throughout the campus.
FromÂ puppetry to poetry,Â live music to live drawing, andÂ comedy to movement-based storytelling, the festival offers something for everyone. It's a spring celebration of art in motion â€” experimental, immersive, and open to all ages.
"Going back to our roots and creating moments and plays around campus is a dream" says Anthony Marino, Founder & Artistic Director of bkONE â€œseeing these groups come together, under the leadership of this event coordinator Mitch Richman has been a ton of fun, its going to be a special weekend."
Audiences are encouraged toÂ shop, snack, and strollÂ through the six activated buildings and courtyards while encountering surprise pop-up performances in unexpected places. With multiple performances scheduled every 20â€“40 minutes, you can curate your own path through the theatrical garden of delights.
Highlights Include:
Original Works by Peter Charney, Julia Darling, Trey McGee, Clay Wild Munley,, Anthony Marino, Julie Tran, Justin Cimino and Terry Knickerbocker Studio, Christy Hall, Danielle Fisher-Panepinto, Stephen Gracia, Monster of the Weak and more
Performers and creatives from the International Performance Ensemble (IPE): Alex Church-Gonzales, Chance Kester, Ethan Hixon, Franscicso Morales, Apollo Adler, Skylar D'Andrea, Mitchell Richman, Jay Giffen, Hilary Clarck, Olivia Golzales
Site-specific performances in locations like:
The Powerhouse Books stage
murals, sculptures and alleyways of Industry City
The Tom Kane Theatre
Courtyards Â½, Â¾, and ? (yes, we're even using the firepit and second level!)
Bar crawl-inspired performance journey
Performances range in scale from solo monologues to large group dance pieces
Total Theatrical Takeover
Dates: May 24 & 25
Time: 11amâ€“5pm
Location: Industry City, Brooklyn â€“ Multiple indoor/outdoor locations
Admission: FREE
Details & Program: https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com/modern/Total-Theatrical-Takeover-brooklynONE-productions-72050
